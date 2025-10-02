Energy Department Tries to Stifle Workers’ Use of Climate-Related Words

This story was originally published by Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration.

The US Department of Energy has told employees in the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) to avoid using the words “climate change” in what seems to be the latest incident in a crackdown on discussing the climate crisis in the US government.

“Please ensure that every member of your team is aware that this is the latest list of words to avoid—and continue to be conscientious about avoiding any terminology that you know to be misaligned with the administration’s perspectives and priorities,” says an email from an agency acting director seen by the Guardian.

Employees of EERE, which is the government’s largest funder of carbon-slashing technologies, were told to avoid using the terms in internal dealings and public-facing work: “Whether you work directly on communications or not, this email applies to you,” says the email, which was first obtained by Politico.

“DOE leadership can choose to stick their heads in the sand, but that won’t make the climate crisis go away.”

It’s a continuation of the anti-environmental agenda Trump has pushed since entering the White House, said one anonymous agency staffer. It follows a move by Trump to gut EERE’s funding of green technologies. “My reaction was: same shit, different day,” the worker said.

In addition to “climate change,” the banned terms include “decarbonization,” “sustainable,” “emissions,” and “green.” Also on the list are “energy transition,” “‘clean’ or ‘dirty’ energy,” and “carbon/CO2 ‘footprint’.”

Another set of words to be avoided: “Tax breaks/tax credits/subsidies,” probably because of the terms’ association with Joe Biden’s efforts to subsidize green technologies, which the administration is clawing back.

“Banning the use of these words would silence key elements of DOE’s mission,” another anonymous current agency staffer told the Guardian. “But what is even more worrying is that Secretary Wright is also illegally freezing and cancelling programs that fund advanced research into solar, wind, and other clean energy technologies. DOE leadership can choose to stick their heads in the sand, but that won’t make the climate crisis go away or stop super storms and wildfires from destroying more homes.”

The Trump administration has this year asked agency leaders to avoid some 200 terms—a list that also includes words like “activism” and “injustice.”

“Welcome to the Donald Trump post-truth world,” Dr Ali Khan, a retired US assistant surgeon general and a former director of the Office of Public Health Preparedness and Response at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, wrote on social media.

The Department of Energy’s press secretary denied the agency had instructed employees to avoid the use of specific terms.

“There is no directive at the energy department instructing employees to avoid using phrases such as ‘climate change’ or ‘emissions’,” Ben Dietderich, the agency’s press secretary, said in an emailed statement. “President Trump and Secretary Wright remain committed to transparency and fostering an open, honest dialogue about climate science. Reflecting that commitment, Secretary Wright regularly engages on these issues.”

Wright railed against climate policy at the United Nations general assembly last week. “The more people have gotten into so-called climate action, the more expensive their energy has become,” he said. “That lowers people’s quality of lives and reduces their life opportunities.”

He defended a July climate report produced by the energy department that experts say is riddled with misinformation, and announce the cancellation of $13 billion of funding for renewable energy projects.

The recommendations are the latest attempt by the Trump administration to minimize or silence discussions about the threats posed by the climate crisis. Upon retaking the White House in January, Trump stripped mentions of climate change and global heating from government websites and ended a slew of climate-focused government programs.

In a speech at the United Nations last week, the president called the crisis “the greatest con job ever perpetrated upon the world.”

“Countries are on the brink of destruction because of the green energy agenda,” he said.

