Here’s What “No Kings” Looked Like Across the World

On Saturday, countless people gathered at “No Kings” protests in thousands of cities and towns across the United States and the world. Their focus was on President Donald Trump and his administration’s increasing turn towards authoritarianism.
In the lead up to the protests, top Republicans had tried to portray demonstrators as a mix of left-wing extremists, paid agitators, and Hamas supporters. House Speaker Mike Johnson called it the “Hate America Rally.”
The absurdity of these claims became even more obvious on Saturday. Protesters frequently flew the American flag, or dressed as the Statue of Liberty and Revolutionary War era Americans. Others wore inflatable animal costumes that made a mockery of the administration’s sinister claims about its critics. Below are photos from events from Wisconsin to Paris.
