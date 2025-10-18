2 hours ago

Here’s What “No Kings” Looked Like Across the World

It certainly wasn’t a “Hate America Rally.”

Demonstrators in New York's Times Square.Carlos Chiossone/ZUMA

On Saturday, countless people gathered at “No Kings” protests in thousands of cities and towns across the United States and the world. Their focus was on President Donald Trump and his administration’s increasing turn towards authoritarianism.

In the lead up to the protests, top Republicans had tried to portray demonstrators as a mix of left-wing extremists, paid agitators, and Hamas supporters. House Speaker Mike Johnson called it the “Hate America Rally.”

The absurdity of these claims became even more obvious on Saturday. Protesters frequently flew the American flag, or dressed as the Statue of Liberty and Revolutionary War era Americans. Others wore inflatable animal costumes that made a mockery of the administration’s sinister claims about its critics. Below are photos from events from Wisconsin to Paris.

Demonstrators carry a signed banner representing the US Constitution before marching to the national Mall in Washington.Jose Luis Magana/AP
Demonstrators in inflatable costumes rally on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington.Jose Luis Magana/AP
A protester holds a sign during a No Kings protest in Saint Petersburg, Florida.Daniel Powell/ZUMA
A No Kings protest in Paris, France./ZUMA
Linda McClenahan, a veteran, protesting at the No Kings event in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin.Mark Hertzberg/ZUMA
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) speaking at the No Kings protest in Washington.Allison Robbert/AP
People hold signs and flags during the No Kings protest in Chicago.Nam Y. Huh/AP

