2 hours ago

Top Republicans Stand by President’s Poop Video

It’s 2025 agitprop, as Trump views his critics under his shit-dumping rule.

Kevin Dietsch/AP

Get your news from a source that’s not owned and controlled by oligarchs. Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily.

Late Saturday, as “No Kings” protests across the country came to a close, President Donald Trump emerged with what appeared to be his official response to the resoundingly peaceful demonstrations opposing his presidency: He posted a video of himself, as king, manning a fighter jet as it released shit-laden sludge onto his detractors.

The clip, which was reposted to his Truth Social account, was seemingly created via artificial intelligence. Its apparent aim—to mock protesters with self-regarding, intentionally asinine content—was nauseatingly obvious. But ask the top Republican in Congress about the president’s feces-dumping video, and one could easily mistake the remarks for a discussion of high art.

“The president uses social media to make a point,” Johnson told reporters Monday. “You can argue he’s probably the most effective person who has ever used social media for that. He is using satire to make a point.”

Q: What does it say that president released a video of him pooping on the American people?MIKE JOHNSON: You can argue he's probably the most effective person who has ever used social media. He's using satire to make a point. He's not calling for the murder of his political opponents.

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-10-20T14:28:51.420Z

Johnson continued by using the foul clip to, once again, falsely brand “No Kings” participants as murderous, America-hating degenerates. “He is not calling for the murder of his political opponents,” he said, “and that’s what these people are doing.”

In the same press conference, Texas Rep. Chip Roy went further, labeling Trump’s critics as “Marxists, radicals, and Islamists” who could not handle what he called the truth of “Jesus Christ as king.” (It’s unclear if the Texas Republican had seen Saturday’s clip of Trump, not anyone’s god, as a shit-soaring king.) Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance responded to his boss’s shit-posting with a variation of the same rancid behavior.

Together, Johnson’s absurd defense, Roy’s “Jesus is King” line, and our ever-online vice president crystallized what my colleague Anna Merlan accurately described as the official voice of the US government: cruel, gross, and weird. It’s 2025 agitprop as Trump imagines the world under his shit-dumping rule.

BEFORE YOU CLICK AWAY!

“Lying.” “Disgusting.” “Scum.” “Slime.” “Corrupt.” “Enemy of the people.” Donald Trump has always made clear what he thinks of journalists. And it’s plain now that his administration intends to do everything it can to stop journalists from reporting things they don’t like—which is most things that are true.

No one gets to tell Mother Jones what to publish or not publish, because no one owns our fiercely independent newsroom. But that also means we need to directly raise the resources it takes to keep our journalism alive. There’s only one way for that to happen, and it’s readers like you stepping up. Please help with a donation today if you can—even a few bucks will make a real difference. A monthly gift would be incredible.

payment methods

BEFORE YOU CLICK AWAY!

“Lying.” “Disgusting.” “Scum.” “Slime.” “Corrupt.” “Enemy of the people.” Donald Trump has always made clear what he thinks of journalists. And it’s plain now that his administration intends to do everything it can to stop journalists from reporting things they don’t like—which is most things that are true.

No one gets to tell Mother Jones what to publish or not publish, because no one owns our fiercely independent newsroom. But that also means we need to directly raise the resources it takes to keep our journalism alive. There’s only one way for that to happen, and it’s readers like you stepping up. Please help with a donation today if you can—even a few bucks will make a real difference. A monthly gift would be incredible.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate