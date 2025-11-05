Dems Won. Cue the Far-Right Crash-Out.

Democrats won big on Tuesday night, with victories in high-profile races across the country, including that of 34-year-old Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani in New York City’s mayoral race, centrists Abigail Spanberger and Mikie Sherrill in, respectively, Virginia’s and New Jersey’s gubernatorial races. On Wednesday, Dems celebrated their victories on social media, while Republicans grappled with their losses. Some chalked up their defeat to strategic errors, blaming their party for overemphasizing culture war issues and failing to address voters’ affordability concerns. President Donald Trump insisted on Truth Social that the government shutdown was to blame, as well as the fact that he was not on the ballot. But the far-right had some different takes.

First up, the TheoBros, a network of mostly millennial self-proclaimed Christian nationalist pastors and influencers who have fashioned themselves as the shock jocks of X. One of the most outspoken, Texas pastor Joel Webbon, had this to say:

The reason we lose elections is simple:



1) We imported millions of foreigners, replacing the native population from 90% White to 59% White.



2) We let women vote. https://t.co/eGNkpqIDw2 — Joel Webbon (@rightresponsem) November 5, 2025

In recent weeks, Webbon, who whines regularly about the 19th Amendment, has been responding to women who challenge his views with the kind of pie he thinks they should be baking—instead of speaking.

Webbon isn’t the only TheoBro perturbed about the enfranchisement of those pesky women. In response to a post about how women’s votes contributed to Democrats’ wins, Brian Sauvé, a podcaster and pastor in Ogden, Utah, tweeted to his 74,000 followers:

Repealing the 19th is the moderate position at this point. https://t.co/OEHrsnqNBS — Brian Sauvé (@Brian_Sauve) November 5, 2025

But women were not the only GOP headache for Christian Nationalists and the far right. Others waxed melancholic about the Great Replacement, the conspiracy theory that blames the US government for deliberately allowing white Americans to be replaced by immigrants. Stephen Miller, White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor, tweeted to his 1.6 million followers, “Understand what our immigration system has done to us.”

Arizona pastor Dale Partridge, author of a book titled The Manliness of Christ, offered:

This is worse than NYC electing a tranny.



This is the initiation of an Islamic colony in America’s largest city that will take generations to undo.



This is how Europe fell. It’s happening here. https://t.co/aIwdvvfsjT — Dale Partridge (@dalepartridge) November 5, 2025

Auron McIntyre, who hosts a show on the rightwing network The Blaze, told his 236,000 followers on X, “Really need the GOP to understand that Mamdani did not win because he won the argument, because he convinced people that communism works,” he continued. “He won because NYC is flooded with immigrants who don’t care about fleecing the country they came to.”

William Wolfe, a Christian Nationalist who served in the first Trump administration as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense at the Pentagon and Director of Legislative Affairs at the State Department, blamed immigrants for Mamdani’s win. “Due to intentional mass replacement immigration, New York City is now a third-world metropolis wearing the Big Apple as a skin suit,” he posted to his 82,000 followers. “Americans didn’t elect Mamdani, foreigners did.” Kevin Dolan, convener of the pronatalist conference NatalCon, posited that the remarkable upset victory in New York could portend the same for Texas, where he lives:

Republican politicians want to frame the problem as sectional ("those damn Californians") because they don't want to talk about replacement migration



Texas is on the same trajectory as NY, with Greg Abbott's enthusiastic consent https://t.co/Ek6PulSMSK — Bennett's Phylactery (@extradeadjcb) November 5, 2025

Could American foreign policy be the reason for the dismal election outcomes? Calvin Robinson, an Anglican pastor in Michigan with 445,000 followers on X who was defrocked after he gave an apparent Nazi salute last year, certainly thinks so. “Republicans should study this before the next election,” he tweeted. “If you cannot put America first, you may well lose to a commie Mohammedan implementing Taqqiyah,” the Muslim principle of concealing one’s faith in times of danger. Clint Russell, host of the far-right podcast Liberty Lockdown, posted a clip of “groyper” extremist Nick Fuentes talking about the importance of “America First” foreign policy. “My message to every MAGA Inc talking head who ignored what the America First people have been saying,” he posted to his 268,000 followers. “Oh, you got swept tonight? Good. Keep ignoring us at your peril.”

For Fuentes, on the other hand, the Democrats’ victories were not a cause for reflection or casting blame. Riding the high from his wildly antisemitic discussion with rightwing broadcaster Tucker Carlson, Fuentes took to the far-right platform Rumble, where he has 477,000 followers, to portray Republicans’ loss as an opportunity for groypers to win over MAGA loyalists. “Approval ratings in the toilet, Epstein files covered up, blue Wave just happened,” he said. “But the groypers are jubilant.”

“Don’t say the word ‘Jewry,’” he said. Instead, he advised, “Put on your mask and conceal yourself.” He instructed groypers to use the growing divisions within the MAGA movement as wedges to further infiltrate the Republican party and American institutions. “Charm them, kill them with kindness, endear yourself to them, make yourself indispensable and always, always conceal what you’re really about,” he said. “And then get into the damn Capitol.”