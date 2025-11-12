Epstein: Trump Knew

House Democrats on Wednesday released a set of emails in which Jeffrey Epstein called President Trump “the dog that hasn’t barked” and alleged that Trump had once spent “hours at my house” with a sex trafficking victim.

“[Trump] has never once been mentioned,” Epstein wrote in a 2011 email.

In another 2019 email, Epstein wrote to the writer Michael Wolff, of course [Trump] knew about the girls as he asked Ghislane [Maxwell] to stop.”

The shocking correspondences, part of 23,000 additional documents in the Epstein case, further tied Trump to Epstein despite the president’s repeated and vehement insistence that he did not know about his longtime friend’s sex trafficking.

This is a breaking news post. We’ll update as more information becomes available.