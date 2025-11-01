35 minutes ago

An Atrocity of War Goes Unpunished

An attack on civilians by US Marines during the Iraq War sparks outrage and a war crimes trial, but in the end, no one is held accountable.

At the end of a dark hallway, a Marine steps through a doorway. His silhouette is dark against the bright outside light.

A Marine walks out of a home in Haditha, Iraq, after multiple civilians were killed in November 2005.Naval Criminal Investigative Service

In November 2005, a group of US Marines killed 24 civilians in Haditha, Iraq. The case against them became one of the most high-profile war crimes prosecutions in US history—but then it fell apart. Only one Marine went to trial for the killings, and all he received was a slap on the wrist. Even his own defense attorney found the outcome shocking. 

“It’s meaningless,” said attorney Haytham Faraj. “The government decided not to hold anybody accountable. I mean, I don’t know, I don’t know how else to put it.”

The Haditha massacre, as it came to be known, is the subject of the third season of The New Yorker’s In the Dark podcast and this week’s episode of Reveal. Reporter Madeleine Baran and her team spent four years looking into what happened at Haditha and why no one was held accountable. They also uncovered a previously unreported killing that happened that same day, a 25th victim whose story had never before been told. 

This is an update of an episode that originally aired in March 2025.

