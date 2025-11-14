Kash Patel, the FBI’s Agent of Chaos

This column originally appeared on author Garrett Graff’s site Doomsday Scenario, which you can subscribe to here.

This week’s huge news has to be the latest Jeffrey Epstein revelations, a story that intersects with what can only be called the slow public unraveling of Kash Patel’s tenure director as FBI director. Patel, as you might remember, had long crusaded for the release of the Epstein files and victim lists—only now in office to reverse course, downplay the whole thing, and become one of the leaders of the effort to muzzle the release of further information. Yesterday, he was part of an effort in the White House Situation Room to pressure Rep. Lauren Boebert to change her vote and block the House effort to release more Epstein files.

There was literally nothing in Kash Patel’s background to indicate he was going to be a good FBI director. He was a grifting conspiracist with no meaningful executive management or leadership background, who knew little about the bureau or its traditions, and had never served a day in the military or worked as an FBI agent nor as an intelligence or law enforcement officer. Unlike every modern FBI director before him, he’d never served in a Senate-confirmed role before. Woke snowflake Bill Barr said that the idea Patel could handle a senior job at the FBI showed “a shocking detachment from reality” and would happen while he was attorney general only “over my dead body.” Patel’s former government colleagues said he had little regard for protocols, procedures, or organizational precedents and that his recklessness during the first Trump term had endangered national security and lives. His conflicts-of-interest and questionable personal choices since then abounded: A Russian-friendly filmmaker had paid Patel $25,000 to blast the FBI in a documentary, and Patel indicated he intended to hold onto a million dollars in stock in the Chinese company Shein even while serving as FBI director.

From the start, there was every reason to believe Patel was nominated for the role specifically to undermine the three traditional pillars of the FBI—its Fidelity, Bravery, and, especially, its Integrity. An FBI led by Kash Patel and his somehow-even-less-qualified deputy Dan Bongino, as I wrote in February, was a bureau designed “to troll the libs—and, more dangerously for every American, to weaponize the normally fiercely independent bureau in service to Donald Trump personally.”

A recent spate of reporting indicates that Kash Patel’s time as director is going about as well as could be expected—which is to say, it’s an organization-soul-crushing and morale-killing disaster that imperils national security.

The longer this chaos continues, the more likely we’re going to face a catastrophic intelligence failure.

In many ways, Patel’s time as FBI director is a classic Washington scandal: The slow-motion, slightly-off-the-front-page collapse of an incredibly important institution. I’ve always believed as a reporter that the biggest, most consequential stories play out as repeated mini-scandals that appear below-the-fold in news coverage. But in case you’ve missed any of them, the collection of Kash Patel mini-scandals is quite something now:

Needless to say the totality of all these scandals, controversies, and missteps would be unsustainable for any other FBI director or intelligence leader in a normal administration. And yet, for now, Patel remains—although in August, the White House appointed Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey as a new “co-deputy director” to the FBI, a position that has never existed before, and one that many observers think is effectively a babysitter, a director-in-waiting for whenever Patel finally flames out.

All of this is amusing, yes, but it’s also deeply worrying—we all, as Americans, have a vested interest in a strong, well-functioning FBI that hews closely to the Constitution, protects civil rights and civil liberties, and focuses on investigating the biggest, most pressing threats to our country. I have plenty of my own critiques about the bureau and its sometimes less-than-sterling history, but having covered and written about the bureau for ten years, I also know we are less safe as a country when the FBI is distracted.

The longer this chaos continues, the more our allies feel they can’t trust us, the fewer agents on the streets investigating terrorists and spies, the more likely we’re going to face a catastrophic intelligence failure.

I return, again, to what I wrote in February: “The bells that have rung now at the FBI cannot be unrung. And we will rue the day we didn’t hear them as dire warnings for the country’s future.”