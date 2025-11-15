2 hours ago

In a Mississippi Jail, Inmates Became Weapons

After a violent scandal involving his deputies, a popular sheriff survived calls to resign. But another scandal was already brewing in his county jail.

A large rectangular building is surrounded by a tall chain-link fence topped with multiple layers of razor wire. The building is made of brick and has small, narrow windows.

Barbed-wire fencing surrounds the Rankin County Jail in Brandon, Mississippi.Rory Doyle

Chris Mack has been locked up in Mississippi’s Rankin County Jail on and off since he was a teenager. In a lawsuit, he detailed a jailhouse assault that left him with broken ribs, a broken nose, and two black eyes. But it wasn’t just guards who attacked him. Mack said a group of inmates joined in—men in the jail’s Trusty Inmate Program, who had special privileges and wore blue jumpsuits. 

“They were called the blue wave,” Mack said.

Through more than 70 interviews with former inmates and officers, reporters from Mississippi Today and the New York Times discovered a system in which guards ordered beatings, inmates who participated were rewarded, and those trying to raise an alarm about the system for more than a decade were ignored.

This week on Reveal, on the heels of our reporting on abuses in the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department run by Sheriff Bryan Bailey, we expose a wave of violence in his county jail.

