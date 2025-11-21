You should be paying attention to Tennessee.

The congressional race in the state’s seventh congressional district, which includes Nashville, is where cracks in Donald Trump’s base are starting to show. Democrat Aftyn Behn is facing off against Matt Van Epps, a Republican West Point grad who had been strongly favored to win.

Both parties have bombarded the state ahead of the special election on December 2. Trump held a telephone rally for Van Epps, and super PACS from both sides have flooded the race with money, including $1 million from one allied with Trump, according to the New York Times.

“This is a predominately Republican district,” Behn told me. “It was drawn that way.” Indeed, Republicans never intended for it to become a battleground, but the special election has given Democratic voters in the state who are fed up with Trump’s agenda an opening.

Despite Tennessee being one of the lowest turnout states in the country, Democratic lawmakers—sensing an opportunity during a special election that’s activated voters facing an affordability crisis—have shown up big. Former Vice President Kamala Harris recently campaigned for Behn, along with Democratic National Committee chair Ken Martin and Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas).

“We have a state government that has inhibited the city of Nashville from addressing the rise of the cost of living,” Behn said. “We have a federal government that is in chaos and cannot address the cost of living.”

The special election is on December 2. Stay tuned.