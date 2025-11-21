1 hour ago

The Tennessee Upstart That Suddenly Has Trump World Quaking

Democrat Aftyn Behn is putting up a fight in the final must-watch special election of 2026.

Democratic congressional candidate State Rep. Aftyn Behn, D-Nashville, attends a campaign event during the special election for the seventh district, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, Nashville, Tenn.AP Photo/George Walker IV

Get your news from a source that’s not owned and controlled by oligarchs. Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily.

You should be paying attention to Tennessee.

The congressional race in the state’s seventh congressional district, which includes Nashville, is where cracks in Donald Trump’s base are starting to show. Democrat Aftyn Behn is facing off against Matt Van Epps, a Republican West Point grad who had been strongly favored to win.

Both parties have bombarded the state ahead of the special election on December 2. Trump held a telephone rally for Van Epps, and super PACS from both sides have flooded the race with money, including $1 million from one allied with Trump, according to the New York Times.

“This is a predominately Republican district,” Behn told me. “It was drawn that way.” Indeed, Republicans never intended for it to become a battleground, but the special election has given Democratic voters in the state who are fed up with Trump’s agenda an opening.

Despite Tennessee being one of the lowest turnout states in the country, Democratic lawmakers—sensing an opportunity during a special election that’s activated voters facing an affordability crisis—have shown up big. Former Vice President Kamala Harris recently campaigned for Behn, along with Democratic National Committee chair Ken Martin and Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas).

“We have a state government that has inhibited the city of Nashville from addressing the rise of the cost of living,” Behn said. “We have a federal government that is in chaos and cannot address the cost of living.”

The special election is on December 2. Stay tuned.

BEFORE YOU CLICK AWAY!

“Lying.” “Disgusting.” “Scum.” “Slime.” “Corrupt.” “Enemy of the people.” Donald Trump has always made clear what he thinks of journalists. And it’s plain now that his administration intends to do everything it can to stop journalists from reporting things they don’t like—which is most things that are true.

No one gets to tell Mother Jones what to publish or not publish, because no one owns our fiercely independent newsroom. But that also means we need to directly raise the resources it takes to keep our journalism alive. There’s only one way for that to happen, and it’s readers like you stepping up. Please help with a donation today if you can—even a few bucks will make a real difference. A monthly gift would be incredible.

payment methods

BEFORE YOU CLICK AWAY!

“Lying.” “Disgusting.” “Scum.” “Slime.” “Corrupt.” “Enemy of the people.” Donald Trump has always made clear what he thinks of journalists. And it’s plain now that his administration intends to do everything it can to stop journalists from reporting things they don’t like—which is most things that are true.

No one gets to tell Mother Jones what to publish or not publish, because no one owns our fiercely independent newsroom. But that also means we need to directly raise the resources it takes to keep our journalism alive. There’s only one way for that to happen, and it’s readers like you stepping up. Please help with a donation today if you can—even a few bucks will make a real difference. A monthly gift would be incredible.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate