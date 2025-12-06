1 hour ago

The Gaza Flotilla Story You Didn’t Hear

Activists sailed to Gaza to deliver aid, but were met with drone attacks and imprisonment. An exclusive look at the Global Sumud Flotilla.

A man, seen from behind, stands on the railing at the bow of a sailboat. He wears a turquoise long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans, with a keffiyeh around his neck. He holds a Palestinian flag in his outstretched right hand. Around him, the water is dark and choppy and the sky dotted with gray clouds.

“All of this preparation, all of this work—it’s actually come together and we’re sailing east, finally,” said Dane Hunter. “We’re heading towards Gaza.”Courtesy Gulcin Bekar

Earlier this fall, hundreds of activists from all over the world crowded onto several dozen boats and set sail for Gaza. Their goal: Break through Israel’s blockade of the territory and end one of the worst humanitarian crises on the planet. They thought that by sharing their journey through social media, they could capture the world’s attention. 

At first, it was easy to dismiss the Global Sumud Flotilla—until it wasn’t. Before reaching Gaza, the flotilla was attacked by drones, and activists were arrested by the Israeli navy. 

“We were at gunpoint; like, you could see the laser on our chest,” says flotilla participant Louna Sbou.  

They were then sent to a high-security prison in the middle of the Negev desert.

“You have no control, you have no information, and you have no rights,” says Carsie Blanton, another participant. “They could do whatever they want to you.”

This week on Reveal, we go aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla for a firsthand look at what activists faced on their journey and whether their efforts made any difference.

