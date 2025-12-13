Get your news from a source that’s not owned and controlled by oligarchs. Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily.

Karen Gleason, a veteran reporter, lit a cigarette as she steps out of her white sports car into the sweltering dry heat of the South Texas summer. It took her a few minutes to reach the border wall then recently expanded by Gov. Greg Abbott to deter migrants from Central America. The wall, despite having gaps throughout, is daunting and monstrous. But it does not impede migrants, nor does it resolve the political divide of Del Rio, the city where Gleason lives.

Del Rio sits on the banks of the Rio Grande River in Val Verde County in southwestern Texas. The small border city of 34,000 people has been at the center of the migrant crisis, most notably when thousands of Haitian migrants made headlines in September 2021 as they sheltered under a bridge outside of town.

This crisis was just one of several incidents during which residents of Del Rio and surrounding communities received a slew of misinformation and disinformation. The Del Rio News-Herald, a longstanding daily newspaper, closed in November 2020, making the city part of a growing trend of news deserts across the country.

Man sitting in front of a microphone at a radio station.
Guillermo Garza runs a live radio program called “Town Talk Live.” The radio station, which streams on Facebook, provided live coverage of the 2024 election results for Del Rio residents..

With the paper closing, community members rely on other, sometimes unchecked, sources for information about immigration, crime, and politics, like the local radio station (which at times gets information from Fox News), right-wing individuals who stand in as citizen journalists with a growing Facebook platform, and social media accounts with anonymous contributors.

A popular Facebook account run by former Border Patrol agent Frank Lopez Jr. consistently associates immigrants with heightened crime in the area, often calling recent border crossers “terrorists, criminals, and rapists.” Lopez occasionally uploads videos of himself on location in front of migrants, telling his nearly 50,000 followers how tax dollars are being funneled to support them.

“This is one of the many misconceptions that has been magnified throughout different media,” says Tiffany Burrow, director of operations at Val Verde Border Humanitarian Coalition (VVBHC). “We don’t receive federal funding. So people say, ‘My taxes are paying for the work that you’re doing…’ We are a faith-based organization; there’s other ways to raise funding besides the federal government. [We receive] no federal funding.”

Man standing, leaning over a desk.
Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. in his office in Del Rio, Texas. When the Del Rio News-Herald closed in 2020, Owens fought to buy the old building and start a new newspaper. Owens was unable to get the money to start the paper, and says Del Rio residents now get their information from unchecked individuals on social media.

As a short-term respite center, the VVBHC is the first stop in the United States for migrants after being released by the Border Patrol. In 2023, VVBHC had 57,139 individuals walk through their door. During their brief stays at the center, migrants are offered small snacks, water, and hygiene kits. “Our mission is to help others in their time of need,” Burrow says. “If individuals are going to spew whatever they want without validating it, that’s a way bigger problem than one person is able to deal with.”  

“Here, you have a lot of our elderly and a lot of people that don’t rely on their phone, so where do they get their news from? [They] don’t.” –Judge Lewis G. Owens

Another hot topic in Del Rio is crime—and the notion that it’s on the rise. For example, an anonymous Facebook account called Rio del Rio listens to the police scanner to post daily about incidents in the city. The posts often feature fear-mongering headlines, including one that claimed the Biden administration was letting ISIS-linked migrants into the country. “I don’t see myself as a journalist, more like a community activist trying to make their hometown better…having an impact on local government by bringing things to people’s attention is quite rewarding, as well,” the person behind the Rio del Rio account told me via Facebook messenger. The account holder believes maintaining anonymity is important “in order to post the things I post and get away with it.”

According to a study co-led by Northwestern University economist Elisa Jacome, there is no data to show that immigrants contribute to a higher crime rate. In fact, her study found that over a 150-year period, immigrants are far less likely to commit crimes than those born in the United States. 

Man wearing a wide brimmed hat with his arms crossed.
Commuter Vans on Wednesday July 3rd, 2024.
Train on a bridge going over a river.
Teenagers cool off during a sweltering day in Del Rio, Texas in a swimming hole next to Highway 90.
Portrait of two girls standing outside.
Janeth Martinez, 21 (left) and Briana Montelongo, 18, pose for a portrait outside of the shop where they work. Both Martinez and Montelongo are registered to vote and receive their information from social media, including from accounts like Rio Del Rio. They lean more towards the right and will likely vote Republican because of perceived immigration issues and crime.

For a city like Del Rio, and other news deserts across the country, there is a lot at stake when it comes to this type of misinformation and disinformation. What we saw weeks before the 2024 presidential elections far surpassed anything we have seen before, according to disinformation researchers. As Americans tuned into one of the most closely followed elections in history, limited options for local news, advancements in Artificial Intelligence, and a lack of oversight on platforms like X left many voters vulnerable to falsehoods and smear campaigns. “If people don’t do their own fact-checking from serious, and from really solid resources…it’s going to be really hard to go forward,” Burrow says. 

Group of people wading in a creek.
A family cools off in the shallow waters of the San Felipe Creek. While immigration is one of the main issues at the border, Del Rio has sweltering days in the summer, and has been struggling with an ongoing drought where rivers, springs, and creeks are drying up.
Man standing behind a car with the truck open, newspapers in the truck.
Joel Langton, a 61-year-old air force veteran, gets ready to distribute papers to the town of Del Rio. Langton started the 830 Times, a weekly tabloid paper, after the Del Rio News-Herald, the town’s longstanding newspaper, closed its doors.

While traditional media–once the bedrock of how Americans stayed informed–continues to shift, legacy and start-up news outlets, with different business models and platforms, have new opportunities to enter the news industry.

Gleason, who was a long-time employee of the Del Rio News-Herald, now works for a weekly tabloid-sized newspaper started by a veteran, Joel Langton. The newspaper operates out of Langton’s home. They meet in his living room, sip sparkling water and eat cookies while discussing the most important stories Gleason should dig into. Langton then personally delivers the newspaper every Friday morning to local establishments.

While Gleason makes a fraction of what she once made at the Del Rio News-Herald, since the 1980s, she has believed strongly in her mission as a journalist and keeping the people of Del Rio informed. Her role has not changed, and perhaps, has become even more vital.

Overview of city at dusk.
A view of the city of Del Rio, Texas, with a population of almost 35,000.
Portrait of man in a red shirt.
Orlando Polanco, 76, a retired educator, is actively involved in local politics and poses for a portrait outside of the City Council meeting. Polanco gets most of his news from the 830 times and meets with other Republicans at the local Whataburger every evening to discuss the issues the city is facing.
View of street at dusk.
A view of the city of Del Rio, Texas, with a population of almost 35,000.
Portrait of man in a hat standing by a pick-up truck.
Armando Guajardo, 64, poses for a portrait in front of his truck. Guajardo, a former Democrat, is now a staunch Republican who gets his news from Fox, and says “I make the news.” He gathers with other Republicans in the city to share what he knows, and also gives information to the local radio station, KWMC.
Portrait of a woman standing outside under the shade of trees.
Karen Gleason, 60, a veteran reporter who has been reporting since the 80’s worked for the Del Rio News-Herald, and now reports for the 830 Times. She makes a fraction of the income she used to, but thanks to her husband is able to keep reporting.
American and Texas flags flying on a flagpole.
The Texas and US flags fly in Del Rio, Texas.

