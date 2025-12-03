9 minutes ago

One on One With Trump’s Black MAGA Pastor

A candid—and sometimes heated—conversation with Lorenzo Sewell, who claims President Donald Trump is actually an anti-racist who is improving Black lives.

A middle-aged Black man in a dark suit and red tie stands behind a presidential lectern, speaking with hands raised as he looks upward. Behind him is a crowd mostly of men in suits, among them Donald Trump and JD Vance, who stand with heads slightly bowed and eyes closed.

Pastor Lorenzo Sewell delivers a benediction during Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony.Shawn Thew/Pool/CNP/ZUMA

Detroit pastor Lorenzo Sewell is one of the most prominent Black conservatives in President Donald Trump’s orbit. It all started last summer when the president visited Sewell’s 180 Church while campaigning in Detroit. A month later, Sewell spoke at the Republican National Convention. And in January, he prayed for the new president during his inauguration inside the US Capitol. As Sewell’s voice echoed around the domed rotunda, the prayer sounded familiar to many. That’s because Sewell adapted Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech.

As Trump dismantles DEI policies around the country and pushes efforts to erase Black history from schools and museums, Sewell remains one of the president’s most prominent Black defenders and argues that the Trump presidency is actually improving Black Americans’ lives.

“I believe that racism is when you close the door of opportunity to people because of their skin color, intentionally or unintentionally,” Sewell says. “And I believe President Trump is a anti-racist because he opened the door of opportunity to somebody like me, in a context where nobody would vote for him.”

On this week’s More To The Story, Sewell sits down with host Al Letson to talk about his upbringing as a drug dealer in Detroit, his conversion to Christianity, and his inauguration prayer. Letson challenges Sewell’s ideas about racism, his support of Charlie Kirk, and his defense of the Trump administration’s rollback of DEI policies.

