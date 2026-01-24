3 hours ago

Breaking: Federal Agents Shot and Killed a Man in Minneapolis This Morning

Agents shot the man several times after wrestling him to the ground.

Several officers surround a man lying on the ground. They are wearing tactical gear and many have black ski masks on. They are standing or hunched over, restraining the man, next to a street in front of a building. Two cars are in the foreground.

Federal agents wrestle with a man in south Minneapolis before shooting him

Federal agents shot and killed a man in south Minneapolis on Saturday morning, sparking a new round of outrage in a city still reeling from the shooting death of Renée Good by an ICE officer earlier this month. 

A video posted to social media shows several agents wrestling the man to the ground before a gunshot rings out. Agents scattered and fired multiple shots at the man, who then lay still on the sidewalk.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara told the Star Tribune that the victim, an unidentified 37-year-old white resident of the city, was dead.

In a statement posted to X, the Department of Homeland Security claimed that the victim approached US Border Patrol officers while carrying a semiautomatic handgun and two magazines, and “that officers attempted to disarm the suspect but the armed suspect violently resisted.”

“Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive shots,” the statement continued. (The DHS statement is unverified, and the agency has previously given unreliable accounts of violent incidents involving federal agents.)

Live footage posted to social media in the aftermath of the shooting showed a loud and growing crowd of protesters gathering at the site of the shooting and a beefed up federal presence alongside what appeared to be local police trying to enforce a perimeter around the chaotic scene. Agents deployed multiple tear gas canisters.

According to the Star Tribune, several witnesses have been detained. ICE agents ordered Minneapolis police to leave, but O’Hara refused, telling officers to preserve the scene.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz posted to social media that he spoke to the White House after the shooting, and that “Minnesota has had it. This is sickening. The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now.”

Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith (D-Minn.) both posted on X, demanding that ICE leave the state.

1/ Donald Trump and all your lieutenants who ordered this ICE surge: watch the horrific video of the killing today. The world is watching. Thousands of citizens stopped and harassed. Local police no longer able to do their work. Kids hiding. Schools closed.

Senator Amy Klobuchar (@klobuchar.senate.gov) 2026-01-24T17:33:53.352Z

“How many more Americans need to die or get badly hurt for this operation to end?” Minneapolis Mayor Frey said in a Saturday afternoon press conference. “A great American city is being invaded by its own federal government.”

“To president Trump, this is a moment to act like a leader. Put Minnesota, put America first in this moment,” he continued.

It’s the second time in a little more than two weeks that federal agents have shot and killed someone amid President Donald Trump’s escalating crackdown in the city. ICE agent Jonathan Ross shot Good on January 7 as she attempted to drive away from the site of an altercation between agents and locals—sparking mass protests and condemnation from state and local officials. Today’s shooting comes just one day after a historic general strike halted business in the city, with solidarity rallies breaking out in other major cities.

This is a developing story, and this article has been revised and updated based on new information.

