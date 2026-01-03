3 hours ago

The Black Market for a Lifesaving Cat Drug

A fatal cat disease was finally cured, but the treatment wasn’t legally available. So a group of cat lovers created an international black market.

A closeup photo of a woman’s hand cradling the face of a short-haired brown tabby with striped fur. The cat’s eyes are half-open and relaxed, giving it a calm, slightly sleepy expression.

A cat is held during a medical visit.Krissy Krummenacker/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle/Getty

In 2023, Marlena Arjo adopted a one-eyed kitten with a penchant for destruction. She named him Otto, and over the next eight months, Otto grew into his own little chaotic personality.

“ He’s laying on houseplants, he’s tearing books out of the bookshelves, ripping the calendar off the wall…I wasn’t prepared for having a criminal in my home,” Arjo joked.

Within months, Otto got sick and stopped eating. Arjo rushed him to a vet and learned he had feline infectious peritonitis, better known as FIP, a disease that kills nearly all cats that contract it. 

The vet said there was nothing the clinic could do. But there was something Arjo could do.

“I shouldn’t tell you this,” Arjo recalled the vet telling her. “But by the way, you can get drugs for this if you go to this Facebook group.”

This week on Reveal, in partnership with the Hyperfixed podcast, we tell the story of the cat drug black market, why it was even necessary, and how cat lovers fought for big changes to make the black market obsolete.

