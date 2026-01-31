4 hours ago

Get Out of Our Cities: Another Nationwide Uprising Against ICE

Powerful images from around the country show thousands of demonstrators participating in a national day of action.

In an aerial view, demonstrators gather to march calling for an end to ICE operations in Minnesota.

People partake in a "National Shutdown" protest against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 30, 2026. John Moore/GETTY

Many thousands of protestors across hundreds of demonstrations around the country on Friday once again took to their streets to tell President Donald Trump’s federal immigration agents a simple message: Get out of our towns and cities. 

Friday’s nationwide mobilization is only the most recent in a string of demonstrations demanding justice for those targeted in the Department of Homeland Security’s ongoing, and violent, operations. Many of them focused on the brutality in Minnesota, including the killings of two US citizens, Renée Good and Alex Pretti, by federal agents, and the apprehension of Liam Ramos, the 5-year-old boy with the Spider-Man backpack and the blue hat, who is currently sick in a Texas detention center after being picked up by DHS officials. 

There’s no clear sign of when agents will leave the Twin Cities, as a US District judge on Saturday declined to order the Trump administration to immediately scale back its operations. As the Washington Post reported, she argued “Minnesota and the Twin Cities had not definitively shown that the administration’s decision to flood the state with agents was unlawful or designed to force local officials into cooperating with the administration’s objectives.” And, even if some agents leave Minneapolis, scores of immigration officials around the nation continue to target people in their cars, at home, and while working

In addition to protests, the widespread actions included refraining from economic participation—no shopping, no working—and a school walkout, organized by students around the country. 

Here are just some of the places where immigrants and their allies—many of them schoolchildren—took to the streets across the US:

Twin Cities

Protests in Minnesota have continued unabated for weeks as locals face subzero temperatures, yet come out en masse around the Twin Cities area.

Protestors march as part of a "Nationwide Shutdown" demonstration against ICE enforcement on January 30, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Stephen Maturen/GETTY
Cookies are distributed while demonstrators march through downtown in protest of ICE operations in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The cookies say "FUCK ICE"
Anadolu/GETTY
People look on from a skyway as demonstrators march during a "Nationwide Shutdown" demonstration against ICE enforcement on January 30, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Stephen Maturen/GETTY
In an aerial view, demonstrators spell out an SOS signal of distress on a frozen Lake BdeMaka Ska on January 30, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
John Moore/GETTY
In an aerial view, demonstrators gather to march calling for an end to ICE operations in Minnesota.
John Moore/GETTY
Messages written by protestors are seen on a giant canvas depicting the US Constitution at the end of a "National Shutdown" protest.
ROBERTO SCHMIDT/GETTY

California

Demonstrations took place in major California cities, including Los Angeles, where prominent journalist and former CNN anchor Don Lemon was arrested by federal agents late Thursday night in connection with his appearance at a church protest in St. Paul, which he reported on earlier this month.

Protesters descended on City Hall Friday, Jan. 30, 2026 as part of a nationwide day of action to stop funding for ICE and the shooting deaths of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti in Minnesota. Men play the drums. Veterans protest.
Los AngelesGenaro Molina/GETTYProtesters descended on City Hall Friday, Jan. 30, 2026 as part of a nationwide day of action to stop funding for ICE and the shooting deaths of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti in Minnesota.
A law enforcement agent places his hand in front of a protestor's face during a "National Shutdown" protest against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Los Angeles on January 30, 2026.
Los AngelesPATRICK T. FALLON/GETTY
Protesters march on Dolores Street during a nationwide shutdown effort in protest against the ongoing federal immigration raids and unrest in Minneapolis, in San Francisco, Friday, Jan. 30, 2026.
San FranciscoSan Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers/GETTY
Augusta Cummins, 13, Robin Stromvall, 14, and Priscilla Cummins, 15, skip school to join a nationwide Ice Out of Everywhere protest at Pasadena City College, where a Fight Back Friday demonstration has been held for almost a year, on Friday, January 30, 2026.
PasadenaMediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images/GETTY

New York City

Starting at Foley Square near City Hall, a large crowd of demonstrators marched toward Washington Square Park. Earlier this week, dozens of protestors were arrested after going into the lobby of a TriBeCa hotel where they said federal agents were being housed.

A woman holds up a sign reading "JUSTICE FOR LIAM RAMOS."
Spencer Platt/GETTY
Hundreds of people, including students, attend a rally in lower Manhattan as part of a 'National Shutdown" event against ICE on January 30, 2026, in New York City. Young girl holds a megaphone.
Spencer Platt/GETTY
Demonstrators march in New York City, United States, on January 30, 2026.
NurPhoto/GETTY

Miami

Dozens of people are seen holding signs and chanting slogans during a protest against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Miami, Florida.
Anadolu/GETTY
Dozens of people are seen holding signs and chanting slogans during a protest against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Miami, Florida.
Anadolu/GETTY

Chicago

Protesters gather at Federal Plaza on January 30, 2026, in Chicago, Illinois, as part of a 'Nationwide Shutdown' and general strike. Demonstrators are calling for the removal of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from U.S. cities.
Anadolu/GETTY
The 'ICE Out' movement has seen thousands of students and workers walk out of schools and jobs to protest federal immigration enforcement policies.
Anadolu/GETTY

Boston

A woman on a megaphone speaks with people partaking in a "National Shutdown" protest against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Boston, Massachusetts on January 30, 2026.
JOSEPH PREZIOSO/GETTY
A woman holds a "Love Melts Ice" sign while people partake in a "National Shutdown" protest against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Boston, Massachusetts on January 30, 2026.
JOSEPH PREZIOSO/GETTY

Livingston, Montana

As with previous nationwide mobilizations, residents of smaller cities or towns gathered near the side of a road to protest. These are demonstrators in Livingston, Montana.

Residents and students take part in the "National Shutdown" protest against ICE on January 30, 2026 in Livingston, Montana.
William Campbell/GETTY
Residents and students take part in the "National Shutdown" protest against ICE on January 30, 2026 in Livingston, Montana.
William Campbell/GETTY

Colorado

Darrell Gm, 11, screams while holding a blanket that states "FUCK ICE" while participating in a protest against ICE "reign of terror" actions ongoing in Minnesota on January 30, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.
DenverMark Makela/GETTY
Protesters seen in the reflection of a school bus that says "STOP"
DenverTimothy Hurst/GETTY
A group of protesters cross Broadway while marching on the Pearl Street Mall during a general strike solidarity protest in Boulder on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. One sign says "THIS IS SOME STRAIGHT UP NAZI BULLSHIT."
BoulderMatthew Jonas/Boulder Daily Camera/GETTY

Charlotte, North Carolina

ICE Out! Stand with MinnesotaNo Work, no school, no shopping, From Queen City to Twin CitiesCharles R Jonas Federal Building in Charlotte NC, United States on January 30, 2026
Peter Zay/Anadolu/GETTY
ICE Out! Stand with MinnesotaNo Work, no school, no shopping, From Queen City to Twin CitiesCharles R Jonas Federal Building in Charlotte NC, United States on January 30, 2026
Peter Zay/Anadolu/GETTY

Washington, DC

Students and allies gather near Howard University and then march to Franklin Park to protest the Trump administration and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Washington, DC, on January 30, 2026.
Anadolu/GETTY
Demonstrators held a rally, holding banners and chanting slogans as they gather to protest against President Donald Trump, ICE raids, arrests, and the Trump administration around the China Town in Washington, DC, on January 30, 2026.
Anadolu/GETTY
emonstrators descend on an escalator after attending a protest. A sign reads "TRUMP MUST GO NOW"
Tom Brenner/GETTY

And, demonstrations are not just in the United States. Anti-ICE protests in cities around the world, including Paris and Milan, took place this week in solidarity with demonstrators in the United States. Those in Milan were focused on protesting the possible presence of ICE at the Olympic Games.

There’s another US-based nationwide mobilization planned for March 28. That action is being organized by the No Kings coalition, which has put on several mass demonstrations across the nation in the past year. Though it is unclear if another cross-country day of outrage will take place before then, as people remain ready to respond to whatever news alert about DHS comes across their phones next.

