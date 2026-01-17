“Utter Buffoonery”: Trump Slaps NATO Allies With Tariffs over Greenland, Even as More Republicans Revolt

Donald Trump promised on Saturday to issue a series of increasing tariffs on European NATO allies until he is permitted to buy Greenland, the latest escalation in his already feverish threats to take over the Arctic country, which is part of Denmark.

Trump announced on Truth Social that starting next month, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland would all be charged a 10 percent tariff on all goods sent to the US. The tariff would rise to 25 percent on June 1.

“These Countries, who are playing this very dangerous game, have put a level of risk in play that is not tenable or sustainable,” Trump wrote.

The president continued to assert that acquiring the island was “imperative” for America’s national security and the “survival of our planet” in the face of alleged threats from Russia and China, adding that the US’ “Golden Dome” air and missile defense system made the takeover necessary.

But Trump’s claims are unfounded and don’t require obliterating the US’ relationship with NATO. As I noted earlier this week, the US already has a massive collection of at least 128 military bases in at least 51 countries—all without taking over land—and the US has had a strategic military presence in Greenland since World War II. There is also no evidence of a Russian or Chinese military presence on Greenland’s coast.

Trump’s threats have led European nations to send military personnel to the island at the request of Denmark. Protesters in Denmark and Greenland demonstrated on Saturday, demanding sovereignty.

A massive "Hands off Greenland" protest is happening right now in Copenhagen to demonstrate against Trump's threats."The aim is to send a clear and unified message of respect for Greenland's democracy," organisers said.“Respect for Greenland, respect for Greenlanders, respect for Denmark.” — Adam Schwarz (@adamjschwarz.bsky.social) 2026-01-17T15:52:08.356Z

Massive crowds have taken to the streets of Nuuk to protest the Trump administration with one message: Greenland is not for sale. It is not negotiable. — Olga Nesterova (@onestpress.onestnetwork.com) 2026-01-17T18:19:34.148Z

According to CNN, an estimated 5,000 protesters showed up in Greenland’s capital city of Nuuk—remarkable for an island with a population of approximately 56,000.

Even many Republican lawmakers have voiced strong opposition to buying Greenland.

Trump’s rhetoric risks “incinerating the hard-won trust of loyal allies.”

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), chair of the Senate defense appropriation subcommittee, labeled Trump’s rhetoric as risking “incinerating the hard-won trust of loyal allies in exchange for no meaningful change in U.S. access to the Arctic.”

“If there was any sort of action that looked like the goal was actually landing in Greenland and doing an illegal taking… there’d be sufficient numbers here to pass a war powers resolution and withstand a veto,” Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) said on Thursday.

A bipartisan delegation of congressional lawmakers visited Copenhagen on Friday to reassure Denmark and Greenland officials that they would not support Trump’s plan to annex or buy Greenland—and especially not any military action against a fellow NATO member.

“Greenland needs to be viewed as our ally, not as an asset, and I think that’s what you’re hearing with this delegation,” Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) said on Friday after meeting with Danish and Greenlandic leaders there.

Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) said on Wednesday that the president’s threats were “utter buffoonery.” “If he went through with the threats, I think it would be the end of his presidency,” he continued. “He hates being told no, but in this case, I think Republicans need to be firm.”

But on Friday, Trump refused to commit to not engaging in attacking a NATO partner.

“I don’t talk about that,” the president replied when questioned by reporters.