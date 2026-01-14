Get your news from a source that’s not owned and controlled by oligarchs. Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily.

Even as Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem has promised to deploy an even greater surge of federal agents into Minneapolis, ostensibly to investigate fraud, city residents have shown up in large numbers to express their desire for ICE to, as Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said, “get the fuck out of Minneapolis.”

Defying the strong resistance to ICE in the community following the tragic shooting last week of 37-year-old Renée Good, federal agents appear to have become even more aggressive in their enforcement activities. Agents have gone door-to-door demanding entrance; they’ve pulled people from their cars, arrested them for supposed immigration violations or specious infractions such as interfering with operations while filming. If a person is caught protesting or simply turning down the wrong street while driving, they are likely to face a wall of masked and armed agents.

In addition to citizens with cellphones who diligently record the actions of DHS, local photographers have been joined by photojournalists from around the country and Canada to document federal agents and the stiff resistance they’ve faced from brave Minnesontans. Here are a few of their images from the past week.

Person flipping off a federal agent.
People react to the ICE agent killing of Minnesota resident, Renée Nicole Good, in Minneapolis.Cristina Matuozzi/Sipa USA/AP
Man standing in the snow holding a sign that reads ICEStapo Tacitcs Must End"
Larry T., who did not want to give his last name, is at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul, holding a sign during a vigil honoring Renée Good.John Locher/AP
Two men, face-to-face, staring at each other.
Demonstrators confront counter-protesters during a protest outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis. Michael Nigro/Sipa USA/AP
Person walks past large posters featuring Renee Good.
A person walks past signage memorializing Renée Good, who was fatally shot by an ICE officer earlier in the week.Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press/AP
Two people hug under and American flag, next to a memorial for Renee Good.
People embrace while visiting a makeshift memorial for Renée Good.
Border Patrol agents surround a young boy as another agent talks to him.
US Border Patrol agents question a minor before arresting him during immigration enforcement operations.Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu/Getty
A federal agent in a gas mask exits an SUV.
Federal Agents clash with community members during the ongoing immigration raids in Minneapolis.Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu/Getty
Federal agent sprays a crowd with pepper spray.
A Federal Agent deploys pepper spray against community members during the ongoing immigration raids in Minneapolis.Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu/Getty
A federal agent smashes a car window.
A federal officer breaks a car window as they remove a woman from her vehicle near an area where ICE was operating in Minneapolis. Octavio Jones/AFP/Getty
A frightened woman is pulled from her car by federal agents.
ICE and other federal officers pull a woman from her vehicle in Minneapolis. Hundreds more federal agents were heading to Minneapolis, the US homeland security chief said on January 11, brushing aside demands by the city’s Democratic leaders to leave after an immigration officer fatally shot a woman protester.Octavio Jones/AFP/Getty
Federal agents carry a woman away.
Federal Agents arrest a woman after smashing her car windows for allegedly blocking the street during an Immigration Enforcement Operation in Minneapolis.Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu/Getty
Person holding a sign that reads, "Not Helping, ICE" in front of a line of federal agents.
Demonstrators confront federal agents as they protest outside the Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis. Protests have popped up around the city after a federal agent fatally shot a woman in her car.Scott Olson/Getty
A man in a bathrobe standing in the snow films ICE agents.
A resident films as people gather to confront ICE agents after two people from a residence were detained. The Trump administration has deployed over 2,400 Department of Homeland Security agents to the state of Minnesota in a push to apprehend undocumented immigrants. Stephen Maturen/Getty
Two ICE agents hanging out of doors of an SUV hit with a snowball.
Agents are hit with snowballs while patrolling the streets in Minneapolis.Michael Nigro/Sipa USA/AP

HERE’S WHERE YOU COME IN

We’ll say it loud and clear: No one gets to tell Mother Jones what to publish or not publish, because no one owns our fiercely independent newsroom. But that also means we need to directly raise the resources it takes to keep our journalism alive. There’s only one way for that to happen, and it’s readers like you stepping up. Please help with a donation today if you can—even a few bucks will make a real difference. A monthly gift would be incredible.

HERE’S WHERE YOU COME IN

We’ll say it loud and clear: No one gets to tell Mother Jones what to publish or not publish, because no one owns our fiercely independent newsroom. But that also means we need to directly raise the resources it takes to keep our journalism alive. There’s only one way for that to happen, and it’s readers like you stepping up. Please help with a donation today if you can—even a few bucks will make a real difference. A monthly gift would be incredible.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate