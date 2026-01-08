39 minutes ago

“ICE KILLED GOOD”: Protesters Decry Minneapolis Shooting

Images from across the country show how people are honoring a 37-year-old woman killed by federal agents.

A protest is held on 34th & and Portland to honor Renee Good, a 37 year old woman shot and killed in the head by federal ICE agents on Wednesday.

A protest is held on 34th & and Portland to honor Renee Good, a 37 year old woman shot and killed in the head by federal ICE agents on Wednesday.Holden Smith/ZUMA

Across the country, people are taking to the streets to honor—and demand justice for—Renee Nicole Good, the 37-year-old US citizen who a federal immigration agent shot and killed in Minneapolis on Wednesday. 

Good, according to an interview with her former husband, had just dropped off her 6-year-old son at school when she encountered a group of ICE agents conducting an operation.

The following images, spanning from the actual shooting to the protests that followed, illustrate how people have shown up in defiance of President Trump’s ongoing attacks against immigrant communities.

Federal officers have already used violent tactics against protesters at demonstrations, including multiple instances of chemical agents.

In a statement immediately following the shooting, Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin claimed that a “violent rioter” had “weaponized her vehicle” in an “act of domestic terrorism.” President Trump, without evidence, referred to the then-unnamed victim as “a professional agitator” and claimed the killing happened “because the Radical Left is threatening, assaulting, and targeting our Law Enforcement Officers and ICE Agents.” 

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has called the federal narrative “bullshit,” and Gov. Tim Walz referred to the response from the Trump administration as “propaganda.” A thorough analysis of bystander videos conducted by The New York Times also disputes the federal depiction of the killing. 

In Minneapolis, Good’s neighbors created a vigil to remember her life and call for justice in her death.

Immediately After in Minneapolis

A group of people huddled outside in winter jackets, one carrying a sign with the word "shame" on it. There are law enforcement officers in the background.
Law enforcement officers arrive at the scene in south Minneapolis after an ICE agent shot and killed a woman in her car. Christian Zander/NurPhoto/AP
A Black man wearing a top that says "press" on it, King Demetrius Pendleton, has his eyes flushed. He looks to be in pain.
Photographer King Demetrius Pendleton has his eyes flushed after being hit with chemical irritants in Minneapolis.Ben Hovland/Minnesota Public Radio/AP

Vigil and Protest

A white person laying out flowers at a vigil outside that has a cross on it. There's people standing in the background.
People gather for a vigil, laying flowers at the site where an ICE agent shot and killed Renee Nicole Good.Bruce Kluckhohn/AP
Community members gather for an emergency vigil, holding up signs with a butterfly that says "remember."
Community members gather for an emergency vigil in south Minneapolis.Christian Zander/NurPhoto/AP
Signs that say "ICE Are Terroris" and "RIP Renee" on a pole outside with people in the background.
People gather for a vigil and protest for Renee Nicole Good near the intersection of East 34th Street and Portland Avenue.Steven Garcia/NurPhoto/AP

Demonstrations Across the Country

People gathered in the dark, holding yellow signs that say "ICE is Trumo's Gestapo"
People participate in a protest in New York in response to the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by a Federal immigration officer.Ryan Murphy/AP
A white person holding up a cardboard sign that says "ICE killed Good."
More than one hundred protestors gathered in Little Italy, San Diego after an ICE officer shot and killed a woman in Minneapolis.Jonathan Chang/ZUMA

Day Two in Minneapolis

A group of protesters gathered holding signs, with police in riot gear pushing them back.
Protesters confront federal agents outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building the day after an ICE agent shot and killed a woman. Tom Baker/AP
A police officer user chemical agents on people. There's a row of masked protestors in the front.
Law enforcement uses a chemical agent on protesters.Tom Baker/AP

Journalist Amanda Moore, who is on the scene for Mother Jones, said, “The scene outside of the Whipple building quickly becoming similar to the first month of Broadview,” referring to the ICE facility in Illinois where federal officers used violence and chemical weapons against protestors.

The scene outside of the Whipple building quickly becoming similar to the first month of Broadview.

amanda moore 🐢 (@noturtlesoup17.bsky.social) 2026-01-08T14:22:38.381Z
A white protester has water poured over their eyes.
A protester receives aid.Tom Baker/AP

