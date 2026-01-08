“ICE KILLED GOOD”: Protesters Decry Minneapolis Shooting

Across the country, people are taking to the streets to honor—and demand justice for—Renee Nicole Good, the 37-year-old US citizen who a federal immigration agent shot and killed in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Good, according to an interview with her former husband, had just dropped off her 6-year-old son at school when she encountered a group of ICE agents conducting an operation.

The following images, spanning from the actual shooting to the protests that followed, illustrate how people have shown up in defiance of President Trump’s ongoing attacks against immigrant communities.

Federal officers have already used violent tactics against protesters at demonstrations, including multiple instances of chemical agents.

In a statement immediately following the shooting, Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin claimed that a “violent rioter” had “weaponized her vehicle” in an “act of domestic terrorism.” President Trump, without evidence, referred to the then-unnamed victim as “a professional agitator” and claimed the killing happened “because the Radical Left is threatening, assaulting, and targeting our Law Enforcement Officers and ICE Agents.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has called the federal narrative “bullshit,” and Gov. Tim Walz referred to the response from the Trump administration as “propaganda.” A thorough analysis of bystander videos conducted by The New York Times also disputes the federal depiction of the killing.



In Minneapolis, Good’s neighbors created a vigil to remember her life and call for justice in her death.

Immediately After in Minneapolis

A protester uses an umbrella to shield himself from a chemical irritant fired by a federal agent as people block a street after the driver of a vehicle is shot, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Vigil and Protest

Crowds gathered in Minneapolis on Wednesday as they protested and held a vigil for a woman killed during the Trump administration’s latest immigration crackdown.



Crowds gathered in Minneapolis on Wednesday as they protested and held a vigil for a woman killed during the Trump administration's latest immigration crackdown.

The Minneapolis motorist was shot during the Immigration and Customs Enforcement's latest operation in the city

Demonstrations Across the Country

Hours after an ICE agent fatally shot 37-year-old US citizen Renee Good in Minneapolis, immigration advocates and community leaders gathered in Chicago’s Little Village to honor her and protest the killing



City officials dispute DHS claims that the shooting was self-defense pic.twitter.com/o8OfBWAEFk — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) January 8, 2026

Day Two in Minneapolis

Journalist Amanda Moore, who is on the scene for Mother Jones, said, “The scene outside of the Whipple building quickly becoming similar to the first month of Broadview,” referring to the ICE facility in Illinois where federal officers used violence and chemical weapons against protestors.