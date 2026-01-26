35 minutes ago

ICE Demanded an ID, But She Held Her Ground

A viral video shows a Minneapolis resident calmly resisting federal immigration agents.

The image depicts two photos. On the left, a federal immigration agent wearing a mask stands in the snow. On the right, Nimco Omar stands in the grass, smiling, wearing sunglasses and a hijab.

Courtesy of Nimco Omar

You might’ve seen the video: a Minneapolis resident defiantly stands up to ICE, filming as they persistently question her. Nimco Omar, a citizen and long-time Minneapolis resident, was on her way to work when federal agents demanded to see her ID. Her viral video shows agents repeatedly asking her where she was born, with Omar calmly refusing and stating her rights. They finally gave up.

“You’re terrorizing people, and it’s unacceptable,” Omar tells the agents. “I’m a citizen, this is my home.”

Mother Jones senior reporter Julia Lurie spent last week in Minneapolis talking to community members, protesters, and people confronted by ICE, including Nimco. Follow along for more updates.

