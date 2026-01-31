3 hours ago

How Trumpism Is Trickling Down to Your Town

From farm country to cities and even Native American reservations, communities are being shaped (and divided) by Trump administration policies.

Four people dressed in warm, long-sleeved clothing at a wood-paneled bar with a moose head and rifle mounted on the wall. Behind the bar, a man with a gun on his hip stands facing a row of beer taps, and another looks attentively at a man and woman seated at the bar.

Old State Saloon owner Mark Fitzpatrick washes dishes while listening to customers chat at the bar in Eagle, Idaho. His son Benjamin—with a Glock 19 pistol on his hip—pours drinks in the background.Murphy Woodhouse

Donica Brady lost her job after the Trump administration cut grant funding to bring solar power across the country, including to tribal nations. She picked up multiple jobs to make ends meet. That, in addition to caring for children, whittled down Brady’s free time. So she invited reporter Ilana Newman over when she found a quiet moment—while skinning a deer—to talk about what the loss of solar funding meant to her and her community. 

“When the opportunity came up to work and help us get something established…it was huge,” she said.

Brady was one of many Indigenous people working to build energy sovereignty for tribal nations—work that continues despite the administration clawing back federal funds. 

This week on Reveal, we’re diving into how small communities across the country are navigating the current administration’s policies and how they show up in everyone’s lives, no matter where you are in this country. We’ve partnered with The Daily Yonder to share a story about the solar energy hopes of tribal nations; The Tributary in Jacksonville, Florida, to learn how local and state DOGE are complicating efforts to run the city; and Idaho-based reporter Heath Druzin to hear how the Trump administration’s immigration policy is rupturing the state’s Republican Party.

More Mother Jones reporting on Climate Desk

