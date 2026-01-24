“It’s a Horror Show”: Anguish Sweeps Minneapolis After Federal Agents Kill Another Neighbor

Minnesotans awoke to yet more terror Saturday morning as news broke that federal agents had shot and killed another local in the streets. The victim, 37-year-old Minneapolis resident Alex Pretti, was pinned down by several agents before being shot multiple times. The Associated Press said Pretti was an intensive care nurse at a Department of Veterans Affairs hospital who lived just 2 miles from where he was killed.

Heeding calls to take to the streets, locals from the surrounding neighborhood immediately poured into nearby intersections where Pretti was killed. They loudly confronted tactical Border Patrol units, who fired continuous rounds of tear gas canisters and flash grenades into a crowd of all ages that had gathered to bear witness and demand an end to what they described as a federal siege of their city.

Not long after, I visited the area and spoke with grief-stricken residents, who unleashed a torrent of anguish over the killing, the second in just over two weeks in a city enduring President Trump’s intensifying immigration crackdown.

“This is fucking crazy, I don’t recognize our country,” said Megan Cavanaugh, a 52-year-old from St. Louis Park, Minnesota. She described a loud, chaotic, but peaceful protest after the shooting, during which locals were hit with rubber bullets, pepper spray, and smoke bombs. Calling herself “not a protest type of person,” Cavanaugh said “it was the scariest experience I’ve ever experienced in my lifetime.”

“If Minnesota falls, everything falls,” she warned. “We’re done as a nation.”

As the gas dissipated, so did the agents. But the damage was done. Residents cried in pain from the effects of tear gas, while locals jumped into action—rinsing eyes with saline, handing out water, and providing other basic medical aid.

“We’re furious that our neighbors are getting kidnapped and murdered in the streets,” another protester named John told me. “This is supposed to be America, the land of the free, and this is not freedom.”

John said he had just been tear-gassed; his eyes were red from the chemical irritant. “We’ve got these beautiful community members looking out for us, and our state and our federal government are not,” he said, as a volunteer helped wipe his face. “Wake up, people! This is Minnesota! Who’s next?”

Anger was directed not only at federal authorities but also at local police and officials, whom protesters said were failing to protect them. “People are dying and getting arrested daily,” said Alex, a 25-year-old who lives just blocks from where the shooting happened. “Mayor Frey is not doing jack shit. You know, politicians largely aren’t doing jack shit. We’re the ones out here.”

While many residents headed into the fray, others ran to nearby shops to stock up on supplies—water, food, extra layers—to distribute to neighbors making the trek. Todd, who gave only his first name, told me, “I’ve given out more saline and gloves and hand warmers than I’ve ever given out at one of these events, but we’re just trying to help keep the community safe and let our voices be heard.”

Soon after, what had been a confrontation shifted into a demonstration. A makeshift barricade rose to block off the street, and the crowd swelled into the hundreds. All around me, people checked in on one another, trading gear and resources.

“Minnesota strong,” the mutual aid volunteer Todd said. “And don’t give up.”

Nearby, one man realized he had left his camera on top of his car for an extended period. “Only here can you leave a $500 camera on your car and not have anyone steal it! I love this fucking city!”