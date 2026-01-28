Get your news from a source that’s not owned and controlled by oligarchs. Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily.

In the weeks following the killing of Renée Good, Minneapolis saw a surge in the number of federal immigration officers across the city. That escalation was met with a visible community response. People gathered day after day outside the Whipple Building, a federal detention center that is serving as a hub for agents conducting raids and returning with people they had detained.

As enforcement activity spread into residential neighborhoods, observers watched the streets, shared information, and used whistles to warn one another when agents appeared. Fear was constant, but so was the way people showed up for each other. These photographs document that period and the tension between an expanding federal presence and a community determined to respond together.

A woman in a winter coat holds a sign that reads, "Justice for Renee Good, Killed by ICE."
A counterprotester holds a sign calling for justice for Renée Good during a demonstration in Minneapolis opposing a rally organized by supporters of January 6 defendant Jake Lang.Madison Swart

A man wearing a military vest smiles with his arm raised while another man flips him off.
Lang records on his cellphone while a counterprotester flips him off during a demonstration.Madison Swart
A man wearing a military style vest walks through snow surrounded and followed by a number of people.
Lang is escorted away through a crowd of counterprotesters during a demonstration in Minneapolis.Madison Swart

A group of three men wearing yellow floral masks walk with a raised fist and flashing a peace sign.
A counterprotester holds up a fist during a demonstration opposing the Lang rally.Madison Swart
A person with ski goggles holds a sign that reads, "The Only ICE I like is the ice my two gay hockey boyfriends skate around on – Fuck ICE, now & forever."
A counterprotester at the Lang rally.Madison Swart
A woman holds a sign that reads, "We Will Defeat You" in the dark.
A protester outside of the Whipple Building holds a sign that says, “We Will Defeat You”Madison Swart
Two people on a high pedestrian overpass with signs that read, "Rise Like Lions," "We are Many," "They are few."
Two people stand on a bridge overlooking a busy highway with signs that say “Rise Like Lions, We Are Many, They Are Few.”Madison Swart
Close up of a man being handcuffed in the snow.
An ICE agent prepares to place handcuffs on a man during an enforcement action.Madison Swart
A man is detained and surrounded by a number of federal agents.
ICE agents detain a man during an enforcement operation.Madison Swart
Two close-up images of protesters faces.
Protesters outside of the Whipple Building in Minneapolis.Madison Swart
Two close up photos of federal agents faces.
ICE agents stand outside a house during an attempted enforcement operation.Madison Swart
Person with a cellphone in front of a fence with a number of painted images of African Americans killed by police, and a drawing of Renee Good, killed by federal agents.
A person photographs memorial portraits honoring victims of police and state violence at the memorial site for Renée Good.Madison Swart
Masked Border Patrol agent looking at photographer.
A Border Patrol agent and part of senior official Gregory Bovino’s convoy looks at the camera while waiting outside at a gas station.Madison Swart
A man with a long beard wearing a blue jacket, holding a cellphone, yells at an ICE agent.
An observer shouts at masked agents at a Speedway gas station.Madison Swart
Man in camouflage and a military vest surrounded by federal agents.
Gregory BovinoMadison Swart
Group of people, most holding phones, with one prominent woman flipping a double bird.
Protesters and community observers react to Bovino’s convoy at a gas station.Madison Swart
Close up of a masked federal agent looking out of a car window.
An ICE agent seen through a window during an attempted operation.Madison Swart

