In the weeks following the killing of Renée Good, Minneapolis saw a surge in the number of federal immigration officers across the city. That escalation was met with a visible community response. People gathered day after day outside the Whipple Building, a federal detention center that is serving as a hub for agents conducting raids and returning with people they had detained.

As enforcement activity spread into residential neighborhoods, observers watched the streets, shared information, and used whistles to warn one another when agents appeared. Fear was constant, but so was the way people showed up for each other. These photographs document that period and the tension between an expanding federal presence and a community determined to respond together.