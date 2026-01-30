4 hours ago

Meet the Minnesota Students Behind Today’s National General Strike Campaign

“We want everyone to feel that solidarity that we felt last week.”

A crowd of protesters dressed in winter coats, hats, and face masks march during cold weather beneath bare trees. In the foreground, demonstrators hold multiple protest signs including a prominent white sign with black text reading "Defend Democracy: It's Time for a General Strike," a bright red ACLU sign reading "Hands Off!" held by someone wearing patterned knit gloves, and an upside-down American flag symbolizing distress. Additional protesters with various signs are visible stretching into the background, creating a dense crowd scene.

Protesters gather at Union Square in New York on January 24, 2026, calling for a general strike in response to the deadly shooting of Alex Pretti by federal agents in Minneapolis.Derek French/ZUMA Press

“No work. No school. No shopping. Stop funding ICE.” That’s the rallying cry behind the campaign for a nationwide general strike on Friday, seeking to galvanize opposition to the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

This week, I went to the University of Minnesota, my alma mater, to speak to some of the students behind the effort that lists hundreds of endorsements from organizations and celebrities like Pedro Pascal and Hannah Einbinder.

Events are planned across the country, from New York to San Francisco, where businesses are announcing they won’t open their doors.

“We can do even more,” said Austin Muia, the vice president of the Black Student Union. “We want to bring it to the national stage and see it happen all over the country. We want everyone to feel that solidarity that we felt last week.”

“Let’s try to get people from the East Coast, West Coast, from the South,” said Pamela Gray, founder and president of the university’s Liberian Student Association.

Federal agents shot and killed Alex Pretti, an intensive care nurse and U.S. citizen, a day after the first general strike that sent thousands of Minnesotans marching in the frigid Minneapolis winter.

Students began organizing almost immediately for a second general strike, using their website to call on other states to join Minnesota in protesting Trump’s violent and increasingly unpopular immigration crackdown.

