28 minutes ago

What Does a 1964 Student Protest Tell Us About the Future of the Panama Canal?

A new film examines the flashpoint that reshaped US-Panama relations for decades.

    REVEAL AND RETRO REPORT

A black-and-white photo collage of Donald Trump, pictured front and center from the chest up in suit and tie holding up his right fist. Behind him, as background, is a brown initial map from 1881 of the planned route of the Panama Canal. To the right of Trump is his silhouette, within which is a ship traversing the canal.

Mother Jones illustration; Joey Sussman/ZUMA; Album/Quintlox (2)

As the Trump administration deepens its involvement in Venezuela, critics warn the US is slipping back into an old pattern of intervention in Latin America. Few places better illustrate what can follow than the history of the Panama Canal.

Shortly after returning to office, President Donald Trump said the US would be “reclaiming” the Panama Canal, language that reignited long-standing tensions over sovereignty and control. The administration has framed its renewed focus on Panama as a way to counter Chinese influence over critical shipping infrastructure. To many in the region, it sounds like something they’ve heard before.

This documentary short examines the flashpoint that reshaped US-Panama relations for decades.

A collaboration between Reveal and Retro Report, the film revisits the 1964 student protests that erupted after a dispute over which country’s flag should fly at a US-run school inside the US-controlled Canal Zone. What began as a confrontation between teenagers escalated into days of violence, leaving more than 20 people dead and shattering relations between the US and Panama.

Drawing on eyewitness accounts and archival footage, the film shows how a symbolic fight over national identity became a turning point that reshaped diplomacy, amplified demands for sovereignty, and ultimately led to the transfer of the canal to Panama.

Listen to the Reveal episode “Trump’s New World (Dis)order” 

Trump’s New World (Dis)order

HERE'S WHERE YOU COME IN

We'll say it loud and clear: No one gets to tell Mother Jones what to publish or not publish, because no one owns our fiercely independent newsroom.

