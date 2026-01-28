2 hours ago

He Helped Build the Religious Right. Now He’s Fighting ICE.

Evangelical minister Rob Schenck talks about protesting immigration raids in Minneapolis and why he’s trying to undo his own legacy as a former leader of the Christian nationalist movement.

An elderly man with a dark mustache dressed in a black winter coat and fur-lined hat holds up a red stole with a gold cross. He stands amid other protesters on a city street under a blue sky.

The Reverend Rob Schenck marches in an anti-ICE protest in Minneapolis.Sam Van Pykeren/Mother Jones

On January 24, a US Border Patrol agent shot and killed 37-year-old ICU nurse Alex Pretti in Minneapolis after he was held down by multiple federal agents. The Trump administration alleged that Pretti threatened agents with a gun. But videos appear to show Pretti, who was carrying a licensed handgun, holding only his phone in his hand when he was tackled and agents disarming Pretti before he was shot and killed.

The Trump administration has since signaled that it’s scaling back the federal immigration operation in the city. Multiple news outlets are reporting that Gregory Bovino, the top US Border Patrol official, has been demoted and will leave. Tom Homan, the White House border czar, is now expected to manage immigration enforcement in Minneapolis, according to multiple reports.

Following Pretti’s death, thousands of protesters once again flooded the streets of Minneapolis. One of them was Rob Schenck, an evangelical minister who once routinely lobbied legislators to adopt a Christian conservative agenda and worked to persuade Supreme Court justices to rule in favor of the religious right. But Schenck began doubting the movement and his own role in it—especially once President Donald Trump came to power. Since then, he’s made a moral and political 180 and is now working to undo his decades of activism that he believes helped lead to this moment. 

On this week’s More To The Story, Schenck sits down with host Al Letson to talk about what led him to the streets of Minneapolis, his emotional visit to Renée Good’s memorial, and why he’s become “guardedly optimistic” about the ultimate direction of this current political moment in America.

