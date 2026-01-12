3 hours ago

Scenes of Escalating Violence, Chaos, and Resistance in Minneapolis

Trump’s militarized immigration crackdown is intensifying. We’re documenting it on the ground.

A man in the driver’s seat looks up through a shattered side window as broken glass covers the car door and a uniformed tactical officer stands outside holding a tool.

U.S. Border Patrol agents smash a man's car window before dragging him out and taking him into custody at a gas station on Sunday, in St. Paul, Minnesota.Scott Olson/Getty Images

Minneapolis remains on edge after the ICE killing of Renée Good last Wednesday. As ICE and Border Patrol operations intensify—Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Sunday that “hundreds more” agents are being sent to the city—residents continue to spill into the streets, filming, heckling, and tracking federal vehicles, block by block.

Following this drama closely is reporter Amanda Moore, who puts it simply: “Yeah, it’s chaos.” Over the weekend she captured confrontations she describes as “extremely violent,” including a St. Paul gas station scene where agents “busted out the window of a car.” (According the DHS, the man driving the car was a Honduran national with a final removal order.)

Amanda says the mood is a mix of fear and fury, with residents watching arrests unfold up close and, at times, finding themselves surrounded by “masked men… banging on your windows carrying guns.” Her bottom line on the enforcement posture: “Everything is very aggressive.”

Even the timing, she notes, might be a signal of escalation. Amanda says Sundays were normally a day off from the front lines—“you could do your laundry and watch TV.” With the ramp-up of federal agents, “I guess not anymore.”

Check out her latest dispatch.

