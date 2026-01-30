7 minutes ago

Students Walk Out Across the Country to Protest ICE

From Georgia to Arizona, young people are standing up to federal agents’ violent operations in American towns and cities.

Groves High School students hold signs after walking out of morning class on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026 in Birmingham, Mich. Snow is on the ground and an American flag is in the background.

Groves High School students hold signs after walking out of morning class on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026 in Birmingham, Mich.Corey R. Williams/AP

Get your news from a source that’s not owned and controlled by oligarchs. Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily.

Students at the University of Minnesota, united with hundreds of groups across the country, are imploring people, young and old, to join a general strike on Friday. No school, no work, no economic participation, all toward the goal of ceasing funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement. 

The strike comes after weeks of the Department of Homeland Security occupying the Twin Cities and targeting immigrants at school, work, and home. And after federal agents on this campaign shot and killed two US citizens, Renée Good and Alex Pretti.

As a part of the nationwide mobilization, students around the country are walking out of school to stand against President Donald Trump and DHS’s violent operations targeting American towns and cities. 

Here’s a look:

I passed these amazing kids in Chamblee walking out of school to protest ICE. Bravo, future, bravo. #walkoutGA #walkout #studentprotest #protest #abolishICE

MollyRoseWalker (@mollyrosewalker.bsky.social) 2026-01-30T06:33:42.793Z

HAPPENING NOW: KNOXVILLE/KNOX COUNTY students walk out to protest ICE (H/T @votegloriaj.bsky.social )

The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 2026-01-30T16:07:59.407Z
@yvonnebravo1

Agua Fria High School District students are walking out today, joining high schools nationwide. They’re speaking truth to power and demanding action on immigration because silence is no longer an option! ✊🏼

♬ original sound – Greatest Hits Ever!

TODAY: Thousands at UCLA walk out of class, calling for solidarity with Minnesota and to demand ICE out of California. The walkout was organized by UCLA’s student government along with the Afrikan Student Union and other student clubs and organizations.

BreakThrough News (@btnewsroom.bsky.social) 2026-01-29T00:27:25.320810254Z
@telemundo.az

En ASU los estudiantes protestan contra ICE como parte del Día de Paro Nacional. #tempe #asu #paronacional #walkout @valentinasr_news

♬ original sound – telemundo.az – telemundo.az

BREAKING: Hundreds of Asheville High School students walk out of class to demand a general strike, joining the national shutdown today to protest ICE operations and Trump’s anti-immigrant agenda.

BreakThrough News (@btnewsroom.bsky.social) 2026-01-30T17:33:36.473017581Z

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

HERE’S WHERE YOU COME IN

We’ll say it loud and clear: No one gets to tell Mother Jones what to publish or not publish, because no one owns our fiercely independent newsroom. But that also means we need to directly raise the resources it takes to keep our journalism alive. There’s only one way for that to happen, and it’s readers like you stepping up. Please help with a donation today if you can—even a few bucks will make a real difference. A monthly gift would be incredible.

HERE’S WHERE YOU COME IN

We’ll say it loud and clear: No one gets to tell Mother Jones what to publish or not publish, because no one owns our fiercely independent newsroom. But that also means we need to directly raise the resources it takes to keep our journalism alive. There’s only one way for that to happen, and it’s readers like you stepping up. Please help with a donation today if you can—even a few bucks will make a real difference. A monthly gift would be incredible.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate