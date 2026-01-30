Students Walk Out Across the Country to Protest ICE

Students at the University of Minnesota, united with hundreds of groups across the country, are imploring people, young and old, to join a general strike on Friday. No school, no work, no economic participation, all toward the goal of ceasing funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The strike comes after weeks of the Department of Homeland Security occupying the Twin Cities and targeting immigrants at school, work, and home. And after federal agents on this campaign shot and killed two US citizens, Renée Good and Alex Pretti.

As a part of the nationwide mobilization, students around the country are walking out of school to stand against President Donald Trump and DHS’s violent operations targeting American towns and cities.

Here’s a look:

I passed these amazing kids in Chamblee walking out of school to protest ICE. Bravo, future, bravo. #walkoutGA #walkout #studentprotest #protest #abolishICE — MollyRoseWalker (@mollyrosewalker.bsky.social) 2026-01-30T06:33:42.793Z

HAPPENING NOW: KNOXVILLE/KNOX COUNTY students walk out to protest ICE (H/T @votegloriaj.bsky.social ) — The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 2026-01-30T16:07:59.407Z

Happening right now. Many schools, workplaces & businesses are joining in on a national day of protest called “ice out day of action.” Here are teachers and students at San Mateo high school before school this morning. Many students will walk out at lunch to join nearby schools pic.twitter.com/NdsChcPImO — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) January 30, 2026

@yvonnebravo1 Agua Fria High School District students are walking out today, joining high schools nationwide. They’re speaking truth to power and demanding action on immigration because silence is no longer an option! ✊🏼 ♬ original sound – Greatest Hits Ever!

TODAY: Thousands at UCLA walk out of class, calling for solidarity with Minnesota and to demand ICE out of California. The walkout was organized by UCLA’s student government along with the Afrikan Student Union and other student clubs and organizations. — BreakThrough News (@btnewsroom.bsky.social) 2026-01-29T00:27:25.320810254Z

BREAKING: Hundreds of Asheville High School students walk out of class to demand a general strike, joining the national shutdown today to protest ICE operations and Trump’s anti-immigrant agenda. — BreakThrough News (@btnewsroom.bsky.social) 2026-01-30T17:33:36.473017581Z

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.