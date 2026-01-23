This Minneapolis Church is Feeding Thousands of Families Fearing ICE

In December, Pastor Sergio Amezcua put out a sign-up for Minnesotans who were afraid to leave their homes and needed grocery deliveries. He thought 10 or 20 families would sign up. Since then, his church, Dios Habla Hoy, has delivered food to 17,000 families.

“It’s really evil what’s going on,” says Amezcua. “And coming from the conservative government, ‘Christian’ government, I just think they’re reading their Bible backwards.”

Mother Jones senior reporter Julia Lurie spent the week in Minneapolis talking to clergy, protesters, and people confronted by ICE. Watch the video for more and follow along for updates.