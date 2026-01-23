4 hours ago

This Minneapolis Church is Feeding Thousands of Families Fearing ICE

“I just think they’re reading their Bible backwards.”

Volunteers at Dios Habla Hoy Church in Minneapolis pack boxes of food for families scared to leave their homes due to ICE presence in the city.

Volunteers at Dios Habla Hoy Church in Minneapolis pack boxes of food for families scared to leave their homes due to ICE presence in the area.Julia Lurie/Mother Jones

Get your news from a source that’s not owned and controlled by oligarchs. Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily.

In December, Pastor Sergio Amezcua put out a sign-up for Minnesotans who were afraid to leave their homes and needed grocery deliveries. He thought 10 or 20 families would sign up. Since then, his church, Dios Habla Hoy, has delivered food to 17,000 families.

“It’s really evil what’s going on,” says Amezcua. “And coming from the conservative government, ‘Christian’ government, I just think they’re reading their Bible backwards.”

Mother Jones senior reporter Julia Lurie spent the week in Minneapolis talking to clergy, protesters, and people confronted by ICE. Watch the video for more and follow along for updates.

HERE’S WHERE YOU COME IN

We’ll say it loud and clear: No one gets to tell Mother Jones what to publish or not publish, because no one owns our fiercely independent newsroom. But that also means we need to directly raise the resources it takes to keep our journalism alive. There’s only one way for that to happen, and it’s readers like you stepping up. Please help with a donation today if you can—even a few bucks will make a real difference. A monthly gift would be incredible.

HERE’S WHERE YOU COME IN

We’ll say it loud and clear: No one gets to tell Mother Jones what to publish or not publish, because no one owns our fiercely independent newsroom. But that also means we need to directly raise the resources it takes to keep our journalism alive. There’s only one way for that to happen, and it’s readers like you stepping up. Please help with a donation today if you can—even a few bucks will make a real difference. A monthly gift would be incredible.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate