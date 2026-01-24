17 minutes ago

How Sports Became a Battleground Over Trans Rights

Riley Gaines turns a fifth-place tie in college swimming into a career in anti-trans activism. Soon, she’s sharing the stage with the president.

Two men stand on a street corner with a young child and a woman, each person holding a protest sign. The men and the woman hold signs that read, “Save Girls Sports.” The child holds a sign with a magenta-tinted image of a woman running that reads: “Two X’s. No exceptions.”

People protest a transgender athlete participating in the California state track and field championships in Clovis.Kirby Lee/Getty

During an NCAA women’s swimming championship in March 2022, two seniors tied for fifth place. The race was unremarkable except for one fact: One of the swimmers, Lia Thomas, was a transgender woman. The swimmer she tied with, Riley Gaines, believed the NCAA never should have allowed her to participate.

The matchup, and Gaines’ subsequent transformation into a leading anti-trans activist, has fueled a growing movement to “save women’s sports” from trans women—and a conservative crusade against trans rights more broadly. 

This week on Reveal, we examine Gaines’ rise and radicalization, as her rhetoric shifts from calling out NCAA policy to calling trans women sexual predators.

Over the last year, the anti-trans movement has reached a tipping point. Trans girls are banned from girls’ school sports in the majority of states. The NCAA and US Olympic and Paralympic committees have banned trans women from women’s competitions. The Supreme Court is currently considering the issue, too.

Then we dive into the science to understand how gender-affirming hormone therapy affects trans women’s performance—and what questions science still has not answered around fairness in women’s sports.

Finally, we return to the swimming pool, as reporter Imogen Sayers speaks with Meghan Cortez-Fields, one of the last transgender swimmers to compete as a woman in the NCAA.

