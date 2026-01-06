3 hours ago

Wyoming Court Stops Abortion Bans

One explicitly blocked access to abortion pills—the only outright ban in the country.

A view of the front of the Wyoming Supreme Court building. The sign on the building reads: "SUPREME COURT STATE LIBRARY." Five people stand in front of the building. Two of them are holding signs. One of the signs mention "birth control."

Demonstrators stand before the Wyoming Supreme Court building in Cheyenne ahead of arguments over the state's abortion bans Wednesday, April 16, 2025.Mead Gruver/AP

Abortion will remain legal in Wyoming following a Tuesday decision in the state’s Supreme Court that said its two abortion bans, including a block on abortion pills, were unconstitutional.

The court ruled that the bans violate a 2012 amendment to the Wyoming Constitution that protects an adult’s right to make their own healthcare decisions. One law banned abortion with few exceptions, such as in cases of rape or incest, and the other explicitly prohibited abortion pills. Wyoming was the only state in the country to implement an outright ban. 

As Bolts, an organization that reports on local elections and policies, noted in 2023, this amendment was part of a conservative push against Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act. Conservatives argued that the legislation was government interference. Progressives, meanwhile, including reproductive rights advocates in Wyoming, have used the amendment to protect abortion access. 

“A woman has a fundamental right to make her own health care decisions, including the decision to have an abortion,” the ruling from Tuesday reads.

Wyoming’s only abortion clinic, Wellspring Health Access, was one of the plaintiffs in the case. In a statement, Julie Burkhart, president of the clinic, told Mother Jones that the decision “affirmed what we’ve always known to be true: abortion is essential health care, and the government should not interfere in personal decisions about our health.”

“While we celebrate today’s ruling, we know that anti-abortion politicians will continue their push to restrict access to health care in Wyoming with new, harmful proposals in the state legislature,” Burkhart added. 

The decision also implies that anti-abortion lawmakers in Wyoming would need to amend the state constitution to ban abortion, rather than a majority vote in the Republican-dominated legislature. 

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon immediately called for just that on Tuesday, saying in a statement: “It is time for this issue to go before the people for a vote, and I believe it should go before them this fall.”

A move to amend the constitution would be decided by voters in the 2026 election.

