On a June afternoon in Washington, swarms of mosquitoes were feasting on thousands of Americans as they watched a military parade roll past the National Mall. It was the US Army’s 250th birthday, which also happened to be President Donald Trump’s 79th, and the MAGA-heavy crowd watched the procession trudge down Constitution Avenue, largely silent but for the squeaking of armored personnel carriers. Groups of soldiers marched by at seemingly random intervals, as if to foreshadow the actual military occupation Trump would unleash on the city two months later.

It was overcast and muggy, and spectators had lined up for hours to get inside the security perimeter. Uniformed troops were handing out free bottles of Phorm Energy—a beverage launched nationally the month before by Anheuser-Busch and Dana White, a vocal Trump supporter who runs the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Phorm, which bills itself as the “ultimate energy drink,” is an official sponsor of America250, a government-funded nonprofit organizing a series of celebrations for the country’s 250th birthday, culminating on July 4 this year. When asked, a soldier explained he had been ordered to hand out the samples—despite Defense Department rules that bar the military from endorsing “a particular company, product, service, or website.” The Pentagon didn’t answer questions about this apparent violation.

So it goes with the Trump administration’s approach to the country’s semiquincentennial. Congress is expected to allocate some $150 million for the festivities, but that’s not enough to fulfill Trump’s vision. So corporations with links to the president or his inner circle—UFC, Palantir, Oracle, Amazon, Coinbase—have signed on as sponsors, pouring in millions of dollars alongside companies like Chrysler, Coca-­Cola, and General Mills.

American history offers a medium through which Trump can wage the all-encompassing cultural, political, and legal battles animating his administration.

The promise of all that cash and spectacle helped America250 lure a flock of political operatives with Trump ties. Chris LaCivita, who helped steer Trump’s 2024 campaign, joined as a strategic adviser. Campaign Nucleus, founded in 2021 by former Trump campaign honcho Brad Parscale, helped organize America250 events. So did Event ­Strategies, which staged Trump campaign gatherings in 2020 and 2024, as well as the January 6, 2021, rally near the White House that preceded the attack on the US Capitol. America250 said in January that it’s no longer working with these contractors but hasn’t disclosed how much they were paid.

America250 and the White House insist they are planning nonpartisan festivities for all Americans, rather than creating a slush fund to throw the president militarized birthday parties and advance hard-right ideology. But in reality, American history is being subordinated to Trump’s cult of personality. The president’s face is suddenly ­everywhere—next to George Washington on America250-themed National Parks passes; alongside Abraham Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt on giant banners hanging from federal buildings; on a $1 coin under consideration by the US Treasury.

Faced with sporadic pushback from a congressional commission overseeing America250 and from career officials at various agencies, Trump is now seeking to evade even these modest constraints. In December, he launched a new organization, Freedom 250, that could implement his most outlandish anniversary events without the inconvenience of legislative oversight or mandatory bipartisanship. For the president’s 80th birthday this year, Freedom 250 will help organize a UFC fight on the White House lawn.

The semiquincentennial is just one part of the commander in chief’s broader campaign to harness the mechanisms of the federal government to enforce his preferred version of the nation’s history and culture—a Trumpified presentation of America’s past and present. On the fifth anniversary of the January 6 insurrection, the administration even rolled out a taxpayer-funded webpage seeking to recast the day’s events as a patriotic effort to protest “the fraudulent election.” Three weeks later, Trump’s FBI seized hundreds of thousands of 2020 ballots and other election material from Georgia’s largest county. “TRUMP WON BIG,” the president declared the next morning. “Crooked Election!”

Since his inauguration last year, Trump has taken personal control of the Kennedy Center—reshaping its artistic programming, installing a MAGA-dominated board that claims to have renamed it in his honor, and then closing it for renovations. He’s railed against “OUT OF CONTROL” museums that he insists are too focused on “how bad Slavery was.” He has successfully pressured the Smithsonian Institution to review displays to ensure “unbiased content” and has extracted significant ­concessions over what top universities teach students. At his direction, the National Park Service has altered or removed scores of exhibits at parks and historic sites on topics including slavery, Native Americans, climate change, and even fossils. Trump acolytes are also leveraging federal dollars to stop local librarians and educators from sharing content they dislike.

Under the pretense of stamping out “woke” ideas and promoting patriotism, the White House is attempting to ­mandate uncritical acceptance of its own take on the American story, one that celebrates the martial feats of mostly white men and an imagined religious and ideological conformity that minimizes the fights, tribulations, and dissenters who have defined the country. It’s an effort that flies in the face of American ideals—and reality.

“In a pluralist democracy, there are invariably conflicts of values,” says ­Alexander Karn, a Colgate University historian who has written about the 250th anniversary. “To deny that messiness by seeking to erase the perspectives that don’t flatter a dominant group or help create a triumphal history is anti-egalitarian and, therefore, anti-democratic.”

Instead, Karn argues, “the road to a ‘more perfect Union,’ which is enshrined in the Constitution, runs through the past, and it depends on our willingness to confront our history in an honest and ­thoroughgoing way.”

Which is not the road we’re on.

Inside the Eisenhower Executive Office Building—a historic gray structure that Trump has, to the dismay of preservationists, promised to paint white—John Adams has a message. “Facts do not care about our feelings,” an AI-generated version of America’s second president intones, paraphrasing not John Locke or Thomas Paine, but conservative influencer Ben Shapiro.

The exhibit, dubbed the Founders Museum, features computer-generated portraits of all 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence. Though some of the material is also available online, you need access to the White House complex to see it in pesrson. Nevertheless, according to the Daily Signal, a right-wing outlet invited to cover the opening, Education Secretary Linda McMahon described it as “a place where every American can connect with the courage and conviction that built our nation.” The White House did not respond to Mother Jones’ request to visit the museum.

The project is a collaboration between a Trump administration committee called Task Force 250 and PragerU, a conservative nonprofit that makes right-leaning educational materials. The task force has also partnered with Hillsdale College—a conservative Christian school known for incubating plans to push US education rightward—to create another series of videos, dubbed “The Story of America.” In the first installment, Hillsdale President Larry Arnn alludes to Trump’s Make America Great Again slogan. Trump’s use of the word “again,” Arnn asserts, shows the president’s interest in the country’s history. This, Arnn says, “places him somewhere near the politics of Abraham Lincoln.”

Task Force 250, created by Trump shortly after taking office in January 2025, has been a nerve center for the president’s whole-of-government effort to assert dominance over the country’s anniversary proceedings. It’s led by White House official Vince Haley, a Trump loyalist who in late 2020 played a key role in efforts to overturn the election using fake electors.

But in the byzantine politics of semiquincentennial commemoration, Task Force 250 is far from alone. There’s Freedom 250, Trump’s newly unveiled public-private fundraising vehicle that has recently taken the lead in implementing his highest-profile and most extravagant projects. And there’s America250, a theoretically nonpartisan organization established by a 2016 statute. America250 is overseen by the US Semiquincentennial Commission, a bipartisan group whose members are appointed by Congress and that furnishes America250 with staff, offices, and congressionally appropriated funds. The president has the power to choose the commission’s chairperson, who in turn can hire and fire staff—meaning that in practice, Trump has substantial authority over how America250 operates.

This authority has not gone ­unnoticed. MAGA acolytes like Sen. Eric Schmitt ­(R-Mo.) have called on Trump to remove commission Chair Rosie Rios, a Democrat who was appointed by President Joe Biden in 2022. So far, Rios has survived in the role, partly by publicly courting Trump. Last year, she­ installed Ariel Abergel, a 25-year-old former Fox News producer and Melania Trump aide, as America250’s executive director. Rios has said she “welcomes” Trump’s interest in the celebration and has credited him with enabling the commission to accomplish more than it did under Biden. It might also help that Rios serves on the board of Ripple, a crypto company that gave $4.9 million to Trump’s inaugural committee. That ­donation, Rios has said, was unrelated to her work for America250.

“America250 became sharply partisan, and increasingly less helpful to the many state 250 planning commissions.”

Last year, America250 brought on MAGA-­aligned staffers like Trump campaign fundraiser Meredith O’Rourke and Monica Crowley, a former Fox News ­pundit who serves as the chief of protocol in Marco Rubio’s State Department. The organization also dismissed its liaison in charge of coordinating with federally recognized tribes. Numerous advisory councils—each dedicated to making the anniversary events resonate with different groups of Americans—were removed from America250’s website.

The YWCA, previously listed as a partner, disappeared from the group’s website in June. So did Advancing American Freedom, a conservative advocacy center founded by Mike Pence, the erstwhile VP who, according to the White House’s new January 6 page, perpetrated a “betrayal of the president” when he declined to help steal the 2020 election. A representative told us Advancing American Freedom had not realized it had been removed.

Other partners have chosen to sever ties. America250’s programming had become “heavy on spectacle and with no clear lasting public benefit,” the American Association for State and Local History said in a July letter explaining why it was ending its relationship with the organization. As John Dichtl, the association’s president, told us, “America250 became sharply partisan, and increasingly less helpful to the many state 250 planning commissions.”

Anniversary events have indeed been heavy on jingoistic, MAGA-style celebration of far-right values. In September, speaking at the Museum of the Bible, a ­private institution in Washington, Trump announced a new 250th-themed initiative, America Prays, which urges citizens to gather each week to “pray for America.” Participants include the conservative powerhouse Focus on the Family, the Palantir-aligned prayer app Pray.com, and Pizzagate peddler Jack Posobiec. Another participant: Let Us Worship, an ­organization run by Christian nationalist Sean Feucht.

Feucht also appeared at an event on the National Mall that America250 co-hosted with the Department of Housing and Urban Development. “We are gonna be lifting our hands in praise, dancing here on this dance floor, and just glorifying the name of Jesus over our nation’s capital,” said Feucht, who noted he’d previously participated in similar private events. “But here’s the thing: This year, we are doing it in partnership with the US government.”

Even produce stands can turn into agitprop. The Great American Farmers Market in downtown DC got a partisan makeover last summer after partnering with America250. The market—held since 1995 by the Agriculture Department to showcase local bakers, farmers, and small businesses—instead offered “MAHA Monday” and a “star-studded lineup” of prominent Trumpers like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. During one such event, a country music singer told a sparse audience: “Thank God Donald J. Trump is the president of the United States…Can you even imagine if you had to listen to Kamala Harris every single day on the news? My God. But we don’t have to, because our man won, and they lost.” Three days later, children who showed up for Smokey Bear’s birthday were treated to remarks from a quartet of Cabinet officials and music by country duo LoCash, a Trumpworld favorite.

A fight for control over America250 burst into public view in September when Abergel used an official Instagram account to post about the murder of Charlie Kirk. “America is in mourning,” he wrote. “God bless Charlie Kirk.” Members of the Semiquincentennial Commission had already spent months discussing how to oust Abergel, a person familiar with those discussions told us, faulting him for attempting to remove some of their members “by misrepresenting himself as acting on behalf of congressional leadership.” They made their move after his Kirk post, asserting that he had violated past orders not to commandeer the group’s ­social media. (Abergel, who has previously disputed the commission’s allegations, didn’t respond to a request for comment.)

Abergel didn’t go quietly. He told Fox News that he was fired because the organization’s leaders “hate President Trump more than they love America.”

Asked about concerns over America250’s right-wing bent, a spokesperson said the bipartisan Semiquincentennial Commission would run some programs, while the White House task force and the president’s new Freedom 250 entity would take the lead on others. “America250’s vision is to create the largest, most inspiring, and unifying commemoration and celebration in the nation’s history, bringing Americans together to reflect on our shared heritage,” the commission said in a statement. The commission added that Freedom 250—rather than America250—would now be “responsible for leading the President’s major national initiatives and signature events.”

By January, Freedom 250—which Trump’s team controls—seemed to have taken charge of the most visible anniversary celebrations, including a series of events promoted by the Interior Department. In memos sent out that month, the National Park Service told its employees to replace “America250” references and logos displayed online and in public with Freedom 250 insignias. “Freedom 250 is the Administration’s primary branding for all federal agencies participating in 250th activities,” states one of the documents. Another memo encourages employees to add Freedom 250 logos to their email signatures—displacing the America250 logos that once resided there.

“American250 is out,” said one NPS official. “Now it’s all Freedom250.”

Freedom 250 kicked off 2026 by turning the Washington Monument into “the world’s tallest birthday candle,” with projections depicting the nation’s “discovery, expansion, independence, and future.” Accompanying audio lauded figures like Christopher Columbus and Henry Ford and highlighted space ­exploration and AI. Left unmentioned: immigration, slavery, Native Americans, civil rights, and any notable woman at all.

There will be July 4 festivities in all 50 states, including the first-ever non–New Year’s ball drop in Times Square. The president has touted a “Great American State Fair” across the country and on the Mall, where anniversary events now have priority over all other potential gatherings—­including any protests.

The highest-profile initiatives will be unmistakably Trumpian. Those include the massive triumphal arch the president hopes to build, as well as the White House UFC extravaganza that will, according to Trump, feature the “greatest champion fighters in the world.” Trump claimed last week that his administration is planning to construct a stadium that will hold 100,000 attendees for the fight. And he signed an order that calls for an IndyCar race, dubbed the “Freedom 250 Grand Prix,” through the streets of Washington. “It’s going to be very, very important,” Trump said.

There’s also the “Patriot Games,” a nationally televised Freedom 250 competition for high school athletes—one girl and one boy from each state—that the White House says will be overseen by RFK Jr. The Hunger Games echoes are hard to miss, though the competitors presumably won’t be battling to the death, and, in any case, Trump has assured Americans that “there will be no men playing in women’s sports.” And of course, he’s promised even more religion: “We will host a major prayer event on the National Mall to rededicate our country as one nation under God. We’re not changing that—there are a lot of people who would like to see it; it will never happen.”

America turns 250 🇺🇸🇺🇸



President Donald J. Trump on Freedom 250 and the 2026 celebration that honors our nation like never before. WATCH: pic.twitter.com/aSaPqQ0U7m — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 18, 2025

Whatever the 250th celebrations have lost in pluralism, they seem to have replaced with newfound crypto connections. Last year, America250 co-hosted the “Code + Country” day of a major bitcoin conference in Las Vegas, where Rios thanked the audience for “what you have done to put this president in office”—though she noted the anniversary celebrations were legally “mandated to be bipartisan.” Joining her on the panel was LaCivita, who also serves on Coinbase’s global advisory council.

That night, women in cow onesies danced to Bone Thugs-N-Harmony at an America250 party sponsored in part by Tron, a company owned by crypto mogul Justin Sun. In 2023, Sun was accused of fraud in a federal complaint filed by the US Securities and Exchange Commission. ­Beginning in late 2024, however, Sun became a major financier of the Trump ­family’s own crypto ventures. After Trump took office, the SEC agreed to pause its case while negotiating a final resolution.

Americans have always fought over the meaning of our history. In 1835, Democrats loyal to the late Thomas Jefferson objected to the placement of a statue of his rival ­Alexander Hamilton outside the New York Stock Exchange. During the 20th century, segregationists erected hundreds of monuments to Confederate soldiers—often in opposition to the civil rights movement. In 1995, the director of the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum was forced to resign amid an outcry over a planned exhibition that some lawmakers and veterans’ groups complained was too critical of the decision to drop atomic bombs on Japan.

Since his first term, Trump has reveled in such battles—but not because he cares about the details of the country’s past. This is a guy whose record includes installing a bogus historical marker commemorating a made-up Civil War battle at his Virginia golf course. The presentation of American history matters to Trump because it offers a medium through which he can wage the all-encompassing cultural, political, and legal battles animating his administration.

For Trump, “the enemies that matter are in the present: us, history professors, journalists, and any others who represent ‘wokeness,’” says Johann Neem, a historian at Western Washington University. In Neem’s view, Trump is weaponizing the backlash against genuine excesses in progressive scholarship as part of a “larger project to shut down independent sources of knowledge and authority.” Even as the administration purports to celebrate the American Revolution, it is waging “a cultural counterrevolution that has authorized them to feel comfortable violating the political principles of that revolution.”

Trump is especially into statues. His infamous statement that some attendees at the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, were “very fine people” occurred as he defended their opposition to the removal of a monument to Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

“The left has warped, distorted, and defiled the American story.”

But Trump’s approach to the nation’s birthday appears to have been particularly influenced by the culture wars of 2020. When millions took to the streets that year to protest the murder of George Floyd, the president’s current crusade against public acknowledgments of racism began taking shape. He became fixated on a series of incidents in which activists removed or vandalized statues of Confederates, slaveholders, and various other historical figures ranging from Spanish missionaries to Abraham Lincoln. He issued an executive order directing federal law enforcement to prosecute to the “fullest extent” anyone defacing monuments or government property—an order that served as purported justification when he dispatched militarized federal agents to Portland, Oregon, and other cities that year.

“Angry mobs are trying to tear down statues of our founders, deface our most sacred memorials, and unleash a wave of violent crime in our cities,” he said in a July 4, 2020, speech at Mount Rushmore—a monument on which Trump wants to add his own visage. At the same event, he announced plans to construct a vast ­“National Garden of American Heroes,” featuring “statues of the greatest Americans to ever live.”

Two months later, speaking at the ­National Archives Museum, Trump framed this Manichaean struggle as one rooted in education and scholarship. “The left-wing rioting and mayhem are the direct result of decades of left-wing indoctrination in our schools,” he declared. “The left has warped, distorted, and defiled the American story with deceptions, falsehoods, and lies.” He took particular aim at the “totally discredited 1619 Project,” the landmark New York Times package that, a year earlier, had sought to “reframe the country’s history” around the central role of slavery in the development of the nation.

The 1619 Project, whatever one thinks of it, was not a government work. But the response Trump proposed that day certainly was: a 1776 Commission that would “encourage our educators to teach our children about the miracle of American history and make plans to honor the 250th anniversary of our founding.”

Trump stacked his new commission with conservative luminaries, led by ­Hillsdale College’s Arnn. In a report issued days after the January 6 attack, the group laid a framework for the president’s reactionary brand of history. The authors attacked the “untrue” and “devastating” charge that slave-owning founders “were hypocrites who didn’t believe in their stated principles” and the “illusion that slavery was somehow a uniquely American evil.”

Their report painted vast swaths of ­historical inquiry and education as fundamentally anti-American and dangerous. Such “deliberately destructive scholarship,” they warned, “is the intellectual force behind so much of the violence in our cities, suppression of free speech in our universities, and defamation of our treasured national statues and symbols.”

Biden disbanded the 1776 Commission. Trump immediately reestablished it at the start of his second term and tasked it with creating a “patriotic” lecture series about the country’s founding, to be broadcast nationally throughout 2026—though where those lectures will appear remains unspecified. The panel is also advising the White House’s Task Force 250.

The 1776 Commission’s version of history is reflected in Trump’s statue garden, which remains a key part of his anniversary vision. The National Endowment for the Humanities, which was gutted by DOGE last April but remains nominally in charge of the project, claimed until recently that the garden was “set to open in July 2026.” The White House, however, has quietly conceded that date is unlikely, stating the goal is to complete the project before Trump leaves office.

Regardless, the planned collection of 250 statues of past Americans in a yet-to-be-determined location is backed by $40 million in funding that Congress approved last year. Ronald Reagan, Humphrey ­Bogart, Medgar Evers, Milton Friedman, Jackie Robinson, and Whitney Houston are among the group Trump has supposedly personally approved.

No one has said how the garden will seek to reconcile the importance of figures like Evers, the murdered civil rights leader, with Trump’s hostility to public discussion of such matters.

“This country cannot be WOKE, because WOKE IS BROKE,” Trump posted on Truth Social last summer, opening yet another front in his all-encompassing campaign to reshape the American narrative. “We have the ‘HOTTEST’ Country in the World, and we want people to talk about it, including in our Museums.”

The president said he was dispatching “my attorneys” to the Smithsonian Institution—the country’s flagship network of museums devoted to history, art, and science, as well as the National Zoo—to clamp down on overly negative depictions of the United States. Among other issues, he said, museums focus too much on the evils of slavery. Instead, Trump explained, they should emphasize “Success,” “Brightness,” and the “Future.”

The 21 Smithsonian facilities, which are federally funded and free to the public, draw more than 15 million visitors per year—a massive cultural footprint that Trump was eager to control. In March 2025, he issued an executive order aimed at purging federal museums of “improper ideology” ahead of the 250th anniversary. In August, Trump lawyer Lindsey ­Halligan and other White House officials wrote to the Smithsonian, emphasizing the need to “celebrate American exceptionalism, ­remove divisive or partisan narratives, and restore confidence in our shared cultural institutions.”

The letter came after the Smithsonian’s board of regents had already agreed to review exhibits to “make any needed changes to ensure unbiased content,” including “personnel changes.” Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie Bunch insisted the institution maintains independent authority over “our programming and content,” but he also noted that the ongoing review was designed “to ensure our programming is nonpartisan.”

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History removed references to Trump’s two impeachments from a display, while leaving content related to other impeached presidents. The institution claimed it did so because the material “did not meet the museum’s standards in appearance, location, timeline and overall presentation” and “blocked the view of the objects inside its case.” Following criticism, it reinstalled revised language about Trump. But months later, a different Smithsonian museum, the National Portrait Gallery, removed its own description of Trump’s impeachments.

Citing the same executive order that Trump used to target the Smithsonian, the Interior Department has told the National Park Service not to disseminate information that “inappropriately disparages Americans” or says anything about nature beyond celebrating the “beauty, abundance and grandeur of the American landscape.” To comply, Park Service officials have altered or removed signs and exhibits at sites around the country. The ongoing changes, which likely total in the hundreds, include exhibits about slavery yanked from Independence Hall in Philadelphia, climate change signs disappeared from Fort Sumter in South Carolina, and placards discussing geology and fossil formation removed from Big Bend National Park in Texas.

Trump has also seized control of other institutions tasked with shaping the nation’s cultural and historical memory, ousting the leaders of the National Archives and the Library of Congress. Keith Sonderling, the new head of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, said he intended to “revitalize” that agency—which supports local institutions—“and restore focus on patriotism, ensuring we preserve our country’s core values, promote American exceptionalism and cultivate love of country in future generations.” Sonderling has pressured librarians to implement the president’s various anti-DEI orders, while also quizzing them about how they were planning to celebrate the 250th anniversary.

“We have the ‘HOTTEST’ Country in the World, and we want people to talk about it, including in our Museums.”

Then there’s the Kennedy Center, DC’s iconic performing arts institution that was established by Congress to serve as a “living memorial” to the assassinated 35th president. Last February, Trump purged board members appointed by Biden and named his volatile adviser Ric Grenell president of the center—and himself board chair. “We’re going to bring it to a higher level than it ever hit,” he said in August. “We’re going to use the Kennedy Center as a big focus of…the 250th anniversary celebration.”

By December, over the objections of Kennedy family members, Trump’s loyalists had added his name to the center, and the president had immersed himself in ostentatious renovations. “Potential Marble armrests for the seating at The Trump Kennedy Center,” he wrote on Truth Social. “Unlike anything ever done or seen before!”

Trump also put his stamp on the center’s programming. “NO MORE DRAG SHOWS, OR OTHER ANTI-AMERICAN PROPAGANDA,” he posted in February 2025. “ONLY THE BEST.” During his first term, Trump boycotted the Kennedy Center Honors after recipients of the prestigious awards criticized him. This time around, he personally announced the honorees, whom, he said, he was “98 percent” involved in picking. Those included country singer George Strait, disco singer Gloria Gaynor, and actor ­Sylvester Stallone, who in 2024 called Trump “the second George Washington.” In December, Trump hosted the ceremony.

Trump’s takeover has led a number of artists to cancel their planned performances. When drummer Chuck Redd pulled out of a Christmas Eve concert shortly after the renaming, Grenell threatened legal action against the jazz musician. Meanwhile, ticket sales at the institution have plunged. Amid the growing turmoil, Trump abruptly announced last weekend that he would shutter the center for two years—beginning on July 4—for “Construction, Revitalization, and Complete Rebuilding.”

Not even the White House itself is exempt from corporate-funded transformation. America250 sponsors Coinbase and Palantir are among the companies financing the demolition of the East Wing and the construction of Trump’s new ballroom. Beyond simply plastering the Oval Office in tacky gold, Trump has boasted about adding marble walls to a White House bathroom and paving over the Rose Garden lawn to build a Mar-a-Lago-style club. He’s installed a “Presidential Walk of Fame” with plaques deriding his recent predecessors and praising Andrew Jackson, who was “treated unfairly by the Press, but not as viciously and unfairly as President Abraham Lincoln and President Donald J. Trump.”

Trump’s own White House plaque leans even further into his grievances—and idiosyncratic capitalization—asserting that he overcame the “unprecedented Weaponization of Law Enforcement against him” to win a second term. To that end, in September, he rewarded his Smithsonian attack dog with a critical new assignment. In a Truth Social post that may have been intended as a private message to ­Attorney General Pam Bondi, he indicated that ­Halligan should be given control of the US attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Virginia and that she should attempt to indict two of the president’s longtime legal tormentors: former FBI ­Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

For the administration, the incident ­offered yet another lesson in the value of historical narrative. Taking to X, White House aide Mark Paoletta—a close friend of Justice Clarence Thomas—insisted that Trump’s directive to prosecute his enemies was “perfectly appropriate” and followed “in the tradition of our greatest Presidents/Founders, such as George Washington, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Ronald Reagan.” A federal judge soon ruled that Halligan’s appointment and the indictments were invalid.

“It’s a beautiful sight to be with you in a place called Fort Bragg,” Trump said in June 2025, emphasizing the massive Army base’s name as soldiers holding American flags cheered. He continued: “Can you ­believe they changed that name in the last administration for a little bit?” Some of the troops booed loudly.

Fort Bragg, originally named for Confederate General Braxton Bragg, had been redubbed Fort Liberty during the Biden administration. After retaking office, Trump restored its old name, taking advantage of a loophole in a 2020 law barring military bases from honoring Confederate leaders. Officially, the fort’s name now refers to Private First Class Roland L. Bragg, a World War II Silver Star recipient, whom Trump never mentioned during his speech that day.

“We are also going to be restoring the names to Fort Pickett, Fort Hood, Fort Gordon, Fort Rucker, Fort Polk, Fort A.P. Hill, and Fort Robert E. Lee,” Trump added to applause.

“Dictators brook no opposition, and this extends to the past.”

The Fort Bragg speech—an official America250 event that had been billed as patriotic and bipartisan—took place days after Trump had ordered the military to crack down on anti-ICE demonstrations in Los Angeles. From the beginning, it looked a lot like a political rally. It was promoted by Never Surrender Inc., formerly the principal campaign committee for Trump’s 2024 run. “You’ve been invited to Fort Bragg by President Trump!” blared the subject line of an email that exhorted readers to “Make America Great Again!” MAGA merchandise was for sale at the event, and the troops in the audience had been handpicked “based on political leanings and physical appearance,” the news outlet Military.com later reported.

The screening effort apparently worked. Uniformed soldiers cheered Trump administration policies and booed when the president attacked “incompetent” Democrats like California Gov. Gavin Newsom and LA Mayor Karen Bass. “Los Angeles has gone from being one of the cleanest, safest, and most beautiful cities on Earth to being a trash heap with entire neighborhoods under the control of transnational gangs and criminal networks,” Trump insisted. “We will liberate Los Angeles and make it free, clean, and safe again.”

But Trump’s vision for “freeing” America’s second-largest city went beyond using the military to control occasionally violent protests—he also declared his intention to curtail basic constitutional liberties. The demonstrators, he complained, “don’t carry the American flag; they only burn it.” Flag burners “should go to jail for one year,” he said. “And we’ll see if we can get that done.”

More cheers.

Rallies that celebrate a simplified, sanctified historical narrative have long been a favorite tool of autocrats. “Dictators brook no opposition, and this extends to the past,” says Karn, the Colgate historian. “When a dictator is intent on creating or sustaining a hierarchical social order, he will see to it that history abides.”

The military parade through Washington four days later proved to be a clumsy prelude for Trump’s very real efforts to deploy troops, along with heavily armed federal agents, on the streets of even more cities—often against the wishes of local officials. To justify sending the National Guard to Portland, the president made false claims about widespread violence, perhaps because Fox News repeatedly re-aired violent footage from 2020 as though it were part of the 2025 anti-ICE protests.

Since August, the Labor Department’s DC headquarters has displayed an America250-branded banner with a Mao-­style image of Trump above the words “American Workers First.” The spectacle drew attention when National Guard members deployed by Trump were photographed beneath it—an image that captures the ­authoritarian ethos of his second term.

The troops, supposedly dispatched to Washington to fight crime, are now staying on in connection with the semiquincentennial. In an October court filing, the DC attorney general revealed that Guard leaders were planning for a prolonged deployment. “We know that America250 occurs this summer, and that will be a factor in determining the future of the mission,” a Guard commanding general wrote in an email included in the filing. In January, Trump officially extended the DC operation through the end of 2026, even as he bowed to court rulings blocking him from unleashing the armed forces on other parts of the country.

That Trump’s enthusiasm for the domestic use of troops is merging with America’s 250th festivities is almost too easy a metaphor. To celebrate the anniversary of a war sparked in part by the quartering of soldiers in US cities, the administration is lengthening a military occupation vehemently opposed by the local population.

A quarter-millennium later, amid “No Kings” protests and an unprecedented executive power grab, the arguments against tyranny that inspired American independence are alive and pressing. It seems worth asking whether America250 will celebrate the ideals of the country’s founders—or those of the monarch they rebelled against.