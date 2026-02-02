The Army Veteran Arrested for Protesting at a St. Paul Church Was Just Set Free

Ian Austin, the Army veteran who was arrested in Minneapolis on Friday by federal agents for participating in an anti-ICE protest, has been released without conditions.

Austin was featured in a viral Mother Jones video last week in which he was protesting outside the Whipple Federal Building, where ICE is based and detainees are held. “When they say, ‘Why would you be out here?’ How the fuck could I not be out here?” he said at the time. “My nation is under attack.”

Austin was one of nine defendants, including journalist Don Lemon, who were taken into custody for participating in or reporting on a demonstration last month at a St. Paul church where a local ICE official serves as a pastor. They face federal charges, including for interfering with religious freedom in a place of worship.

The arrests have alarmed free speech advocates, who say the protesters were peacefully exercising their First Amendment rights.

“He loves his country so much,” said Sarah Gad, the defense attorney representing Austin, “and he sees coming here and standing up for the values that he truly believes in as an extension of that act of service.” Gad said that the gallery at Monday’s hearing was full of observers supporting Austin, including many veterans.

Austin said on Monday that he appreciated the support, but he felt uncomfortable that his case was getting so much attention. “As a white person, and as a veteran, it’s like, ‘Oh, some big deal,'” he said. “Meanwhile, families are being ripped apart.”

He said that he plans to continue protesting in the days to come, though he wants to make sure he’s not arrested again. “I’ve been pretty vocal and very willing to be on the front lines,” he said. “Now, I sort of have to shift my tack.”