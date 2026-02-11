“The Tide Is Turning”: Democratic Military Vets Respond to Trump’s Failure to Indict Them

In a humiliating loss for the Justice Department, a federal grand jury on Tuesday refused to indict Democratic lawmakers who made a video reminding members of the military and intelligence community that they can refuse to carry out illegal orders.

The six Democrats featured in the 90-second clip are Sens. Elissa Slotkin (Mich.) and Mark Kelly (Ariz.), and Reps. Jason Crow (Colo.), Chris Deluzio (Pa.), Maggie Goodlander (N.H.), and Chrissy Houlahan (Pa.)—and they all served in the military or intelligence agencies. The indictment was sought by DC US Attorney Jeanine Pirro, who is a longtime ally of President Donald Trump and a former Fox News host.

The video, which was posted back in November, was met with an avalanche of threats and attempted retaliation from President Donald Trump, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and—now—Pirro and the DOJ.

In a string of posts last year, Trump referred to the video as “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL” and called the lawmakers “TRAITORS!!!” who “should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL,” before saying their actions were “punishable by DEATH!”

We want to speak directly to members of the Military and the Intelligence Community.



The American people need you to stand up for our laws and our Constitution.



Don’t give up the ship. pic.twitter.com/N8lW0EpQ7r — Sen. Elissa Slotkin (@SenatorSlotkin) November 18, 2025

In early January, Hegseth censured Kelly, alleging that the retired Navy combat pilot and astronaut had engaged in “seditious” conduct. Kelly quickly sued Hegseth for violating his constitutional rights.

Here’s what the six Democrats had to say about the Justice Department’s failed effort to indict them over their political speech:

Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan

“Today, it was a grand jury of anonymous American citizens who upheld the rule of law and determined this case should not proceed. Hopefully, this ends this politicized investigation for good. But today wasn’t just an embarrassing day for the Administration. It was another sad day for our country. Because whether or not Pirro succeeded is not the point. It’s that President Trump continues to weaponize our justice system against his perceived enemies.”

Full post here.

Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona

“It wasn’t enough for Pete Hegseth to censure me and threaten to demote me, now it appears they tried to have me charged with a crime — all because of something I said that they didn’t like. That’s not the way things work in America. Donald Trump wants every American to be too scared to speak out against him. The most patriotic thing any of us can do is not back down.”

Full post here.

Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado

“They were trying to send a message that if you oppose them, if you step out of line, that they will crush their political enemies. But they failed. And they will always fail. I went to war three times for this country as a paratrooper and an Army ranger. I will never back down from my duty…We will continue to push back. The tide is turning, and accountability is coming.”

Donald Trump’s DOJ just tried—and failed—to indict me in front of a grand jury.



We will continue to fight back against their rising tyranny.



Don’t Give Up the Ship. pic.twitter.com/VFHaq0zYib — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) February 11, 2026

Rep. Chris Deluzio of Pennsylvania

“American citizens on a grand jury refused to go along with this attempt to charge me with a crime for stating the law in a way Trump and his enablers didn’t like. They may want Americans to be afraid to speak out or to disagree—but patriotism demands courage in this moment. DON’T GIVE UP THE SHIP!”

Full post here.

Rep. Maggie Goodlander of New Hampshire

“President Trump directed the Justice Department to investigate me, arrest me, and hang me simply for doing my job…No matter the threats, I will keep doing my job and upholding my oath to our Constitution.”

Full post here.

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania

“Yesterday, President Trump’s DOJ tried and failed to indict me for restating the law. Today, as we celebrate the win for free speech, I’m putting this distraction behind us and getting back to the real work at hand.”

Full post here.