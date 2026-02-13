28 minutes ago

Elon is Back? (Edit: He Never Really Left).

In addition to getting back into the White House social circuit and pouring money into campaigns, Musk has been ceaselessly posting political recommendations on X.

Elon Musk looks on as US President Donald Trump speaks at the US-Saudi Investment Forum at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC on November 19, 2025.

Elon Musk looks on as US President Donald Trump speaks at the US-Saudi Investment Forum at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC on November 19, 2025. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty

Elon Musk, who formally distanced himself from the White House last year, hasn’t stopped trying to influence American politics.

Musk took a step away from the Department of Government Efficiency—the agency he crafted and wielded against long held federal spending practices. But, contrary to what some expected, that didn’t signal indefinite distance from Republican politics for the South Africa born, Texas-voting centibillionaire. To the contrary, campaign finance records and his own social media profiles indicate that he’s ready to wield power whenever, wherever.

His public clash with President Donald Trump also doesn’t appear to be sticking. Musk has dined with the president and First Lady Melania Trump and, weeks ago, attended the wedding of Dan Scavino, White House deputy chief of staff, at Mar-a-Lago alongside prominent administration officials. 

He’s also been ceaselessly posting political commentary and recommendations on X, which he owns. Including frequent posts about the Epstein files, which he is in but has attempted to distance himself from.

One of his main targets of late has been the SAVE Act, Republican legislation that, if both houses of Congress pass it, could disenfranchise tens of millions of potential voters and uniquely target women through new voter ID requirements. 

Republicans have been taking notice.

According to Politico:

The campaign has driven a huge volume of calls to member offices, according to two aides granted anonymity to discuss internal matters, forcing Republican after Republican to publicly state their support for the legislation.

After spending more than $290 million to get Trump and other republicans elected in 2024 cycle, Musk claimed in May that he’d be cutting back. “In terms of political spending, I’m going to do a lot less in the future,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg New sat the time. “If I see a reason to do political spending in the future, I will do it. I do not currently see a reason.” 

His announcement came after pouring money into the high-profile Wisconsin Supreme Court election—to no avail. 

Seems like he found a reason.

Musk gave $20 million to the two political groups by the end of 2025. With the midterms revving up, Republicans are considering what an influx of money from Musk, a potentially divisive character due to his history of slashing government funding that impacted Americans across the political spectrum, could do for their campaigns. 

Talking to Politico, Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-Fla.) worried about how midterms tend to be rough for the president’s party. 

“History is not on our side,” Gimenez said. “We’ll take any and all help possible to reverse that trend in history, because I think it’s important for the Republican Party.”

