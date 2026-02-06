Watch: Four Shocking Months With Gregory Bovino

You have “nothing to fear if you’re an American citizen. If you’re not an American citizen, then look out.”

That’s what Border Patrol “Commander at Large” Gregory Bovino said in December, as he and his entourage of masked agents patrolled a residential neighborhood in Kenner, Louisiana, a diverse suburb of New Orleans. Asked by a reporter whether that threat applied to “legal residents,” too, Bovino attempted to clarify. “We’re friends with all legal residents,” he insisted.

The exchange was captured by journalist Amanda Moore, who has spent months documenting the activities of the Border Patrol, ICE, and an alphabet soup of federal law enforcement outfits. Amanda’s videos are intense and often violent; they show disturbing levels of aggression from the heavily armed government agents that President Donald Trump has unleashed on American cities. She’s followed Bovino particular closely, tracking him across the heartland from Chicago to Louisiana to Minneapolis.

Amanda’s footage makes clear that everyone in these communities—undocumented immigrants, residents with legal status, American citizens—have quite a bit to fear from Trump’s immigration crackdown. Following the horrific killings of Renée Good and Alex Pretti by ICE and Border Patrol agents in Minnesota, Bovino was reassigned away from his leadership role in the operation. But as Amanda notes, the violent culture and widespread fear he helped create won’t be so easily removed.

Please take a few minutes to watch Amanda’s report on Bovino’s legacy.