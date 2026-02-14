Cecelia Lizotte owns Suya Joint, a celebrated Nigerian restaurant in Boston. She’s a rising star in the city who was nominated for a James Beard Award in 2024 and operates two restaurants and a food truck. But last year, a key employee—who happens to be her brother—was detained by ICE.

“I’m not able to operate the establishment, basically,” Lizotte said. “It’s just, it’s crazy.”

Lizotte’s experience got us wondering what it’s like to run a restaurant, or any business, when a key employee suddenly disappears.

This week on Reveal, producer Katie Mingle and reporter Julia Lurie tell stories about the people swept up in President Donald Trump’s mass deportations and the families that are left behind. We also talk to LA Taco reporter Memo Torres about how immigration raids continue across Los Angeles almost daily, even though the national spotlight moved on months ago.

The first two stories are updates from an episode that originally aired in September 2025.