Photos: The World Responds to War

Scenes of confusion, fear, celebration, destruction, and protest.

A sign reads: "US ISRAEL HANDS OFF IRAN"

People hold placards during a protest against the US-Israeli attacks on Iran, in Parliament Square in central London, on February 28, 2026. USTIN TALLIS / AFP via Getty

As the death toll reportedly rises in Iran and violence spreads through the Middle East, people around the world are responding to the war launched Saturday by the United States and Israel. Confusion, fear, celebration, destruction, and protest have defined the last 12 hours. 

Here are some of the scenes unfolding across the globe:

Iran

Smoke rises on the skyline after an explosion in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.
Smoke rises on the skyline after an explosion in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.AP
Men stand and look at rubble.
Rescue workers and residents search through the rubble in the aftermath of a strike that, according to Iranian state media, killed dozens at a girls’ elementary school in Minab, Iran.Iranian Students’ News Agency/AP
Dozens of people shown from above with flags.
A group of demonstrators wave Iranian flags in support of the government and against US and Israeli strikes in Tehran on Saturday.Vahid Salemi/AP
Bumper to bumper traffic on a wide street.
Motorists make their way along a street in Tehran.ATTA KENARE / AFP via Getty

United States

Trump in a white USA hat stands at a podium.
A screen grab from a video released by President Donald Trump, announcing combat operations against IranPresident Trump Via Truth Social/Anadolu via Getty
Signs read "NO WAR WITH IRAN" and "BOMBS DONT HIDE FILES."
A “March 4 Democracy” protest in Washington, DC, on February 28Ken Cedeno / AFP via Getty

Israel

People duck behind a half wall outside.
People take shelter in Jerusalem as Iran launches missiles and drones in the wake of US-Israeli attacks.Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu via Getty
Missle seen on blue sky.
An intercept missile tracks and chases an incoming Iranian missile, as seen over Jerusalem rooftops.Nir Alon/ZUMA

Around the World

Children look into a destroyed rocket.
Syrian children inspect the wreckage of an Iranian rocket that was reportedly intercepted by Israeli forces in the countryside of Quneitra, near the Golan Heights, close to the town of Ghadir al-Bustan.Bakr ALKASEM / AFP via Getty
A large oval table seats people discussing strikes on Iran.
French President Emmanuel Macron addresses a government meeting in Paris. He called for an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council , saying the escalation “must stop.”Anna KURTH / POOL / AFP via Getty
A long line of cars at a gas station.
Long lines formed at gas stations across Beirut, the capital of Lebanon.Houssam Shbaro/Anadolu via Getty
A man looks into the camera in the remade version of the MAGA hat.
Berlin: At a demonstration, a man wears a cap with the slogan “Make Iran Great Again.”Christophe Gateau/picture alliance via Getty
A sign reads: "AMERIKKKAN IMPERIALISM KILLS"
Protesters opposing the attack on Iran chant slogans and wave placards and flags in London.Guy Smallman/Getty
Palestinians are seen behind the rubble.
Palestinians crowd into markets in Khan Younis to buy goods, fearing price hikes following the outbreak of another war.Abed Rahim Khatib/picture alliance via Getty

