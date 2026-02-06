Get your news from a source that’s not owned and controlled by oligarchs. Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily.

Since June 2025, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Portland, Oregon, has seen daily protests against the government’s immigration policies. Though relatively small in numbers, activists’ strategy of simply blocking the building’s driveway is an effective way to disrupt operations, and demonstrators are often met with force from federal police, who’ve arrested scores of people and routinely use rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse crowds. 

When President Trump threatened to send the National Guard to Portland in September, the scenes outside ICE detention centers and other facilitiescame under increased scrutiny from media and politicians. Only by then the protesters weren’t just left-wing activists. Some were pro-ICE counter demonstrators emboldened by Trump’s posturing, who’d come to flag-wave and film the proceedings, using their cameras to provoke skirmishes with protesters while spinning a story of liberal lawlessness run amok. Several were even allowed to embed with federal agents, and their footage used to identify and pursue demonstrators. By the end of October, Portland’s ICE protests had become a content farm for the parallel battle online. 

Crowd of protesters standing in front of a building among a number of bubbles.
Between rushes from federal agents, protesters blow bubbles and idle at the ICE building’s driveway, Portland,, October 12, 2025. Rian Dundon

So far, Trump’s attempts to deploy the military to Portland have been successfully repelled by the courts. But as the fight against ICE becomes a nationwide imperative, the spirit of resistance in the city George H.W. Bush dubbed “Little Beirut” should not be underestimated. Since the January 2026 killings of activists Renée Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, efforts outside Portland’s ICE facility have again intensified.

On January 31, a coalition of more than 30 labor unions organized a rally and protest march from a nearby park. The event was attended by several thousand sign-waving supporters, including many families with young children and elderly people, who after listening to speeches from union leaders, walked unsuspectingly toward the ICE building.

As they approached, federal agents abruptly inundated the neighborhood with tear gas and flash-bang grenades, causing panic in the crowd and prompting paramedics with the Portland Fire Bureau to treat people at the scene. DHS would later dismiss the incident and City Hall’s condemnation of the attack, stating that Mayor Keith Wilson “should be grateful to our brave law enforcement officers for cleaning up the streets of Portland.”

This photo essay was produced with support from Magnum Foundation and the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

Woman wearing a blue cape with a red and pink scarf wrapped around her face.
Protester outside the ICE facility in Portland..Rian Dundon
Person holding a torn American flag.
Activists hold a tattered flag after federal agents responded with force to an anti-ICE protest march on January 31, 2026.Rian Dundon

Portrait of protester wearing headscarf and sunglasses holding an umbrella.
Activist outside the ICE facility in Portland, January 31, 2026.Rian Dundon
Tree with sanitary pads hanging from it and a sign that reads, "Midwife Birthing Justice."
Protest art seen outside the ICE building in Portland, on January 31, 2026Rian Dundon

Line of heavily armored agents walk through clouds of gas.
Federal agents advance on protesters outside the ICE building in Portland, February 1, 2026.Rian Dundon
Protesters at night outside a building with numerous white marks on the ground.
Protesters regroup after tear gas and pepper balls were deployed by federal agents outside the ICE facility in Portland, February 1, 2026.Rian Dundon
A person in a costume near a cooler, food and a hand drawn portrait.
Costumed demonstrator at the protest supply camp in Portland, October 15, 2025.Rian Dundon

Woman with an American flag standing in front of a banner of Charlie Kirk.
Conservative counter protesters erect a painting of Charlie Kirk outside the ICE facility in Portland, October 12, 2025.Rian Dundon
Three people with cellphones, two of them on long poles.
Right-wing activists film a confrontation with anti-ICE protesters in Portland, January 31, 2026.Rian Dundon

Large water cooler jug with smoke coming out of it.
Protesters use water jugs to smother tear gas canisters deployed by federal agents outside the ICE facility in Portland,, October 18, 2025.Rian Dundon
Green smoke canister.
Spent gas canister, Portland,, October 4, 2025.Rian Dundon

Group of protesters dressed in black pose under a banner that reads, "We are so proud of you."
Activists pose for a photo with pro-ICE counter protesters outside the ICE facility, Portland,, October 16, 2025.Rian Dundon
Federal agents scuffle with protesters.
Federal agents tackle demonstrators outside the ICE building, Portland,, October 5, 2025.Rian Dundon
Protester wear reflective mask, gas mask and GoPro.
Protester with gas mask and GoPro camera, Portland, October 12, 2025.Rian Dundon
Federal agents on the roof of a building at night.
Federal agents and conservative content creators oversee protesters from the roof of the ICE facility in Portland, October 2, 2025.Rian Dundon

]

Numerous people holding cellphones at a protest.
Young men photograph and livestream a confrontation between protesters and counter protesters, Portland, October 3, 2025.Rian Dundon
Person wearing gas mask at a protest.
Protest photographer in gas mask outside the Portland ICE building, February 1, 2026.Rian Dundon

Man wearing a Make America Great Again hat with a cellphone.
A right-wing content creator confronts protesters outside an ICE building, Portland,, October 17, 2025.Rian Dundon
Jumble of federal agents and protesters face off at night.
Protesters and federal agents face off outside the ICE facility in Portland, October 4, 2025.Rian Dundon
Person in a wheelchair moves through a cloud of smoke at night.
A reporter in a wheelchair is engulfed by tear gas outside the ICE building in Portland, October 4, 2025.Rian Dundon

HERE’S WHERE YOU COME IN

We’ll say it loud and clear: No one gets to tell Mother Jones what to publish or not publish, because no one owns our fiercely independent newsroom. But that also means we need to directly raise the resources it takes to keep our journalism alive. There’s only one way for that to happen, and it’s readers like you stepping up. Please help with a donation today if you can—even a few bucks will make a real difference. A monthly gift would be incredible.

HERE’S WHERE YOU COME IN

We’ll say it loud and clear: No one gets to tell Mother Jones what to publish or not publish, because no one owns our fiercely independent newsroom. But that also means we need to directly raise the resources it takes to keep our journalism alive. There’s only one way for that to happen, and it’s readers like you stepping up. Please help with a donation today if you can—even a few bucks will make a real difference. A monthly gift would be incredible.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate