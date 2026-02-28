4 hours ago

Teaching Kids to Read: How One School District Gets It Right

An elementary school in Ohio has some of the best young readers in the nation. How they did it—and how a new law put it all at risk.

A young girl with a side ponytail lies on a colorful rug as she seemingly enjoys reading a book. The girl, wearing a pink shirt and red sweatpants, has blue-framed glasses sitting slightly crooked on her nose.

School districts around the country have workshopped creative ways to improve reading comprehension among younger and younger students.Hugh Sullivan/Herald & Review/AP file

The schools in Steubenville, Ohio, are doing something unusual—in fact, it’s almost unheard of. In a country where nearly 40 percent of fourth graders struggle to read at even a basic level, Steubenville has succeeded in teaching virtually all of its students to read well. 

According to data from the Educational Opportunity Project at Stanford University, Steubenville has routinely scored in the top 10 percent or better of schools nationwide for third-grade reading, sometimes scoring as high as the top 1 percent.

In study after study for decades, researchers have found that districts serving low-income families almost always have lower test scores than districts in more affluent places. Yet Steubenville bucks that trend.

“It was astonishing to me how amazing that elementary school was,” said Karin Chenoweth, who wrote about Steubenville in her book How It’s Being Done: Urgent Lessons From Unexpected Schools.

This week on Reveal, reporter Emily Hanford shares the latest from the hit APM Reports podcast Sold a Story. We’ll learn how Steubenville became a model of reading success—and how a new law in Ohio put it all at risk. 

This is an update of an episode that originally aired in April 2025.

