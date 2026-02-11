This “Fish-fluencer” Telling ICE to Fuck Off Is the Best Thing You’ll Watch Today

Nate Pischke has found a uniquely Minnesotan way to protest the ICE surge in Minneapolis, using his platform as a fishing influencer to call attention to what he describes as a federal siege of his hometown.

“I don’t feel comfortable putting out fishing content when, you know, our neighbors are getting kidnapped by goons on the street,” he said. “And so we pivoted quickly to start talking about this.”

Pischke and his collaborator, Erik Sudheimer, have built a small but dedicated following of a few thousand people who tune into their YouTube show Shore Lunch with Nate P. for fishing tips, outdoor cooking lessons, and a good amount of profanity-laced laughs.

But that changed when the ICE surge began.

They switched from talking about fishing for Northern Pike in Lake Bde Maka Ska to addressing what was happening on the streets around it.

“I wish I was giving you an update on fishing or an update on a new hot recipe I’m working on, but I’m not, because my city has been infiltrated,” Pischke said in one of his recent videos.

He has turned his indignation and outrage about the largest deployment of masked and armed ICE agents in U.S. history into a call for hunters and fishermen to speak out.

“If you don’t think that what’s happening here is a problem, open your eyeballs up and come here and I’ll buy you a beer. We can talk about it. I’ll show you around. Open invite and I’ll buy the beers,” he said. “Beers within reason, okay?”

