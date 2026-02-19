Trump Made Us a Soundtrack to World Peace

In the run-up to the inaugural Board of Peace meeting, which began about 40 minutes late on Thursday at the recently renamed Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace in Washington, representatives from over 40 countries jammed out to a mix of disco, ’80s hits, and Sinéad O’Connor classics.

“Does everybody like the music?” the president asked. “It’s good music.”

It was a joyful playlist with a much darker purpose.

Authorized by the UN Security Council last November, the board is supposed to be a temporary international force that coordinates reconstruction efforts in Gaza. But its charter, released in January, makes no mention of Gaza and leaves open the possibility of wielding power anywhere in the world.

“We’re going to make Gaza very successful and safe,” Trump said at the conclusion of the meeting. “And we’re also going to maybe take it a step further where we see hot spots around the world.”

Even U.S. allies think the whole thing is just a slush fund that positions the president as a global chairman able to sidestep accountability. But Trump wasn’t bothered.

Trump’s playlist—full of pride, happiness, and perseverance—functions more as an attempt to frame global atrocities as hope. You can check out the president’s songs below.

“Y.M.C.A” by Village People

Despite the early controversy, the disco hit has become a staple at MAGA rallies, so no real surprise here.

You Don’t Own Me by Lesley Gore

“You don’t own me / Don’t try to change me in any way.” Playing a song often regarded as a feminist anthem may be ironic for an organization that ignores Palestinian people’s sovereignty.

“You’re the One That I Want” by John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John

This tune, from the 1978 film of the musical Grease, is just too upbeat to feel appropriate here.

“Burning Love” by Elvis

An overwhelming, uncontrollable level of romantic desire (for power).

“Crazy” by Gnarls Barkley

I’m not “crazy” because you all say I’m “out of touch.” I’m actually “crazy” because “I just knew too much.”

“Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor

Where Trump is Rocky Balboa in Rocky III, a former champion who overcomes all the odds to achieve personal victory.

“Fun, Fun, Fun” by The Beach Boys

I’m having so much fun! Aren’t you?

“Gloria” by Laura Branigan

Gloria breaks down into feelings of paranoia. Hmm.

“November Rain” by Guns N’ Roses

They may have noticed how long and sprawling this ballad is because the track ended early.

“Nothing Compares 2 U” by Sinéad O’Connor

O’Connor once refused to perform in Israel, saying, “nobody with any sanity…would have anything but sympathy for the Palestinian plight.”

“Please, Please, Please” by James Brown and The Famous Flames

An artist known for his dynamic live performances. I’m unsure if this accurately describes the world representatives at the Board of Peace meeting.

“If I Can Dream” by Elvis

A song that draws parallels with Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech. “There must be peace and understanding sometime / Strong wind of promise that will blow away the doubt and fear.”

“Time to Say Goodbye” by Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman

The operatic vocals of Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman are commonly played at memorial services and funerals. Ominous.

“Burning Love” by Elvis

The final song was a repeat. It seems like they were on shuffle for too long.