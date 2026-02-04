In medieval England, there was no law if your pockets were deep. Crimes had fixed costs: A couple of hundred gold coins got you off the hook if you killed a poor man; 2,000 if you killed a rich one. America’s founders imagined a different way forward. In their debates about the pardon power, Edmund Randolph, later the first attorney general, demanded an exception for treason. “The President may himself be guilty,” he objected. “The traitors may be his own instruments.”

Randolph secured an exception for those impeached, but other than that, the president can pardon anyone for any reason. And while there have always been dubious pardons for political cronies, “unprecedented” doesn’t begin to describe how Donald Trump has corrupted the power of presidential forgiveness. First, there’s the scope: He granted 238 pardons and commutations in his first term. Last year, he went into overdrive, granting some 1,700 more, including to many key actors in the plot to steal the 2020 election. That included all 1,583 people charged with or convicted of joining in the January 6 riot—a mass pardon of violent insurrectionists exceeded only by Andrew Johnson’s blanket amnesty for Confederate troops. In fact, two-thirds of all pardons since 2001 went to people who invaded the Capitol, including 169 people charged with beating cops and 174 who stormed its grounds with a deadly weapon. Some went on to get new convictions: possession of child porn, even reckless homicide.

Trump’s other pardons show his affinity for white-collar criminals, especially those who line MAGA pockets. Con artist Jacob Wohl and his business partner Jack Burkman got a million to help nursing home fraudster Joseph Schwartz. Lobbyist Ches McDowell, a hunting pal of Donald Trump Jr., charged at least $450,000 to bag a pardon for crypto mogul Changpeng Zhao. Altogether, Trump has erased more than a billion dollars in restitution and nearly 2,000 convictions. You need data to understand a break this extreme—so we crunched the numbers.