52 minutes ago

The Art Trump Doesn’t Want and the Artists Left Behind

Small arts organizations are struggling after federal arts and humanities grants were abruptly canceled. We examine what got cut and where the money is going.

A middle-aged woman with short dark hair smiles as she holds an intricate, colorful drawing of an owl on white paper in front of her. The owl is colored in shades of blue, red, purple, and pink.

Inés Orihuela, 45, holds an ink and colored pencil work of an owl. Orihuela has been an artist at Studio by the Tracks, a community arts program in Birmingham, Alabama, since 1996.Lauren Cushman/Studio by the Tracks

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Last year, arts organizations and cultural institutions across the US received an alarming message: Their federal grants had been canceled.

The letters said their projects no longer aligned with new federal priorities and that money was being redirected toward the Trump administration’s agenda. The grants had funded museum exhibits, public art programs, historical research, and community arts initiatives. 

Angela Sutton and a team of archaeologists were in the middle of excavating a long-forgotten Black neighborhood in Nashville when she got the news: “Just got an email out of the blue saying, ‘Please stop. You’re done.’”

This week on Reveal, reporter Jonathan Jones travels to Nashville and beyond one year after the cancellations to meet the people living with the fallout. From musicians to visual artists, historians, and arts administrators, they’re confronting a new reality: Federal support now depends on the shifting political priorities in Washington. Some organizations are scaling back their work. Others worry artists will censor themselves just to survive. But many are fighting back.

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They want to control the story. Our readers don’t let them.

Powerful forces are working to control the narrative, rewrite history, and keep you in the dark. That’s why the Mother Jones newsroom is fiercely independent, not backed by billionaires or bending to political whims.

But we can’t do this work without you.

Our nonprofit newsroom is funded by our readers. Each donation helps strengthen our work, so we can continue to investigate and publish, no matter what an authoritarian-minded administration wants the media to say.

Stand with us. Make a gift today.

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