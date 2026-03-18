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Exploding Pintos, Imploding Politics: Celebrating 50 Years of Fearless Journalism

The Center for Investigative Reporting’s CEO, Monika Bauerlein, looks back on a half-century of “Mother Jones” magazine and what lies ahead for America’s nonprofit newsrooms.

A black-and-white photograph of a group of six men and women casually dressed, most sitting in wooden directors chairs, smiling as they look toward the camera.

“This group of journalists wanted to create a magazine that would do all those things that corporate media wasn’t doing…that would also be beautiful and engaging and cool-looking and something that people wanted to bring into their life,” says CIR CEO Monika Bauerlein.Mother Jones file

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Fifty years ago, in a small San Francisco office above a fast-food restaurant, a handful of plucky journalists started a new magazine. It was a time not that dissimilar from today. Corporations were growing more powerful. Massive social movements were transforming the country. Journalism—under a political microscope following the Watergate scandal—seemed more important than ever. But to the writers and reporters in that tiny office, America’s newsrooms weren’t properly holding politicians and those in power to account. And so, they founded a magazine they hoped would do so and called it Mother Jones.

Over the last half-century, the nonprofit magazine has broken some of the era’s defining stories, including some of the earliest reporting about the dangers of Big Tobacco, its investigation into the exploding Ford Pinto, and Mitt Romney’s now-infamous line about 47 percent of Americans viewing themselves as “victims” who are “dependent on government.”

Monika Bauerlein has been part of Mother Jones’ story for half of its existence, first as an editor and now as the CEO of the Center for Investigative Reporting, which produces Mother Jones, as well as the public radio show Reveal and its sister podcast, More To The Story. “Mother Jones was always kind of at the tip of the firmament for me of an independent, fearless news organization that would tell it like it is,” she says.

On this week’s More To The Story, Bauerlein joins host Al Letson to look back at the magazine’s Bay Area origin story. Plus, they examine how the politics of the 1970s are strikingly similar to today and look forward to what the next 50 years holds for independent nonprofit news in the US.

Find More To The Story on Apple PodcastsSpotifyiHeartRadioPandora, or your favorite podcast app, and don’t forget to subscribe.

We don't answer to billionaires. We answer to you.

You've watched it happen in real time: corporate media cutting staff, killing stories, and bending to power. The giants of American media have owners to protect, and the truth pays the price.

None of it should surprise us. The problem with American journalism has always been that we entrusted this vital public service to for-profit companies whose allegiance could shift with the political winds and the bottom line.

That is why Mother Jones is independent from billionaires, corporations, and any other deep-pockets owner—and has been since we were founded 50 years ago. We’re only answering to our readers. To you.

We’re funded by our readers too. This week, we have a generous $50,000 match for all donations, meaning that your donation—and your impact—will be doubled. Gifts from readers like you help keep us fiercely independent and telling the truth about those in power.

We don't answer to billionaires. We answer to you.

You've watched it happen in real time: corporate media cutting staff, killing stories, and bending to power. The giants of American media have owners to protect, and the truth pays the price.

None of it should surprise us. The problem with American journalism has always been that we entrusted this vital public service to for-profit companies whose allegiance could shift with the political winds and the bottom line.

That is why Mother Jones is independent from billionaires, corporations, and any other deep-pockets owner—and has been since we were founded 50 years ago. We’re only answering to our readers. To you.

We’re funded by our readers too. This week, we have a generous $50,000 match for all donations, meaning that your donation—and your impact—will be doubled. Gifts from readers like you help keep us fiercely independent and telling the truth about those in power.

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