18 hours ago

Mr. Rogers and the Fight for Public Media

Take a trip to Mr. Rogers’ real life neighborhood in this special episode that celebrates the life and work of public media’s most famous defender.

A black and white photo of Fred Rogers, wearing a sweater, button-up, and tie, with his arms crossed and resting on his neighborhood trolley.

Family Communications Inc./Getty Images

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On the anniversary of Fred Rogers birthday, we take a trip to Mr. Rogers’ real life neighborhood in this special episode that celebrates the life and work of public media’s most famous defender.

Reveal’s Michael Schiller visits WQED in Pittsburgh for a look back at how Fred Rogers, the host of Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood, championed public television throughout its decades-long struggle to survive Washington politics.

Find Reveal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Pandora, or your favorite podcast app, and don’t forget to subscribe.

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Others are bending to pressure. We’re standing firm.

But we can’t do this without you.

Our nonprofit newsroom is fiercely independent, not backed by billionaires or corporations. That’s why we can dig into the truth and the investigations that matter without fear or favor, even as corporate-backed media crumbles under political pressure.

Where you come in:

The Mother Jones newsroom is backed by readers—just like you. Each donation strengthens our work, so we can keep giving a damn about what’s really going on, no matter what an authoritarian-minded administration wants the media to say.

And this week, every donation will be doubled thanks to a $50,000 fundraising match. When you make a gift—whether it’s $10, $50, or $100—it’ll go twice as far, doubling your impact for our relentless journalists.

So, will you stand with us today?

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