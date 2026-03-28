16 minutes ago

No Kings Rallygoers in New York Share Their Biggest Fears—and Greatest Hopes

“This many people coming together, it’s amazing.”

A large crowd of protesters marches through a city street carrying a prominent banner reading "No Dictators in the USA." Demonstrators hold signs including "Stop Fascism," "Arrest Trump," "Impeach. Convict. Remove.," "War Criminal," "No Tyrants," "Trump Is a Danger to Us All," and "There Can Be No Kings When the People Rise." The banner is branded with the Rise and Resist logo. Tall city buildings and a blue sky are visible in the background.

Protesters march down Manhattan's 7th Avenue on Saturday during a No Kings rally, carrying signs calling for Trump's arrest. "I know we have each other," artist Molly Crabapple said, "and I don't know if that's enough, but that's all we have."James West/Mother Jones

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I’ve covered all the No Kings protests in New York City since the start of Trump’s second presidency. What has struck me about all of them is how they fuse people’s fears with their hopes. The fear is what drives people onto the streets: threats to democracy, the war in Iran, attacks on LGBTQ Americans. The hope: each other, the promise of change. So, amid a raucous sea of angry, festive rallygoers along Manhattan’s 7th Avenue on Saturday, I asked people: What is your biggest fear and greatest hope right now?

“I’m here because they’re fucking building concentration camps that they’re locking tens of thousands of people in, and ICE is in our fucking airports,” the artist (and “Mother Jones fan”) Molly Crabapple told me. “Too many people are dying and too many people are in cages.” And while she doesn’t typically think “in hope,” she was inspired by the community. “I know we have each other and I don’t know if that’s enough, but that’s all we have.”

For Matthew Nichols, a 56-year-old arts worker, the greatest fear is November’s midterms—that “there’ll be some significant interference,” he said. “All of these things that seemed farfetched maybe a year ago or two years ago are actually coming to pass.”

Ash, 29, a Mexican agricultural worker, says he fears people being silenced and “losing empathy” but, like others I met, pointed to “all of us,” gesturing around, as providing him with hope. “People from all walks of life. Rich people, poor people, white people, black people. Everyone. So, it’s quite powerful.”

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They want to control the story. Our readers don’t let them.

Powerful forces are working to control the narrative, rewrite history, and keep you in the dark. That’s why the Mother Jones newsroom is fiercely independent, not backed by billionaires or bending to political whims.

But we can’t do this work without you.

Our nonprofit newsroom is funded by our readers. Each donation helps strengthen our work, so we can continue to investigate and publish, no matter what an authoritarian-minded administration wants the media to say.

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