36 minutes ago

The Signs, the Chants, the Crowds: No Kings Protesters Take Over the Country Again

ICE Out. No War. Trump for Prison. Here’s what Americans Sharpied on their signs for the nationwide mobilization.

Protestors walk with a large No Kings sign. An American flag is seen in the background.

Demonstrators march near the Memorial Bridge during the No Kings protest in Washington, Saturday, March 28, 2026.Jose Luis Magana/AP

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From hundreds of people standing on the side of a road in St. Petersburg, Florida, to tens of thousands in Manhattan, the third round of No Kings protests has once again brought out people across the country to protest President Donald Trump and his administration. Organizers are expecting several million people to turn out in total.

The flagship event at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul in the afternoon is expected to see around 100,000 people, and there are planned demonstrations in all 50 states. Saturday’s turnout follows two other nationwide events in June and October 2025 from the No Kings coalition, a movement made up of dozens of organizations. The October 18 demonstrations drew millions of Americans to more than 2,700 events, according to organizers.

As the chants, signs, and speeches at Saturday’s events make clear, countless Americas are fed up with federal immigration agents’ violence in American cities, the rising cost of living, the ongoing war against Iran, and the administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. 

Ezra Levin, the co-founder of Indivisible, one of the main groups behind the nationwide protests, told me in January that this third No Kings mobilization would be “a response to the secret police force that’s terrorizing American communities.” Yet, he continued, “I reserve the right to say that this is in response to whatever more recent atrocity the regime commits. It’s lashing out quite a bit, so we’ll see.”

Here are just some of the scenes from Saturday’s events. This post will be updated as the day goes on. 

Minnesota

a protestor holds up photos of Renée Good and Alex Pretti.
St. Paul. AP Photo/Joe Scheller
Maryanne Quiroz, lead dancer with Kalpulli Yaocenoxtli, dances in traditional clothing.
Maryanne Quiroz, lead dancer with Kalpulli Yaocenoxtli, performs at Western Park in St. Paul. AP Photo/Tom Baker

Washington, DC.

protestors carry depictions of prominent trump admin leaders with a sign that says "arrest them."
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

#NoKings in DC.

David Corn (@davidcorn.bsky.social) 2026-03-28T17:45:24.397Z

Florida

Protestors line street.
St. Petersburg.Laura Morel/CIR
Sign reads: Jesus was a refugee.
Coral Springs.Cover Images via AP Images

Kansas

A large crowd gathers.
Topeka.AP Photo/John Hanna

Kentucky

Sign reads: This is what democracy looks like.
Shelbyville, Kentucky. on Cherry/Getty Images

Massachusetts

A sign with a picture of George Washington reads: WTF is this king bullshit.
Boston.Joseph Prezioso / AFP via Getty

Michigan

One sign reads: Make America Kind Again
West Bloomfield, Michigan.JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP via Getty

Texas

People sign onto a giant We The People banner.
Houston.Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Virginia

Protestors sit down in lawn chairs with a No Kings sign.
Louisa County.AP Photo/Olivia Diaz

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