The Film the BBC Wouldn’t Air

Two veteran journalists produced a documentary that showed evidence of war crimes in Gaza. But the BBC refused to air the film. Why?

A middle-aged man in dark blue scrubs sits on a stool and leans against his right arm, which is propped on a countertop. A light blue surgical mask is pulled down from his face and tucked under his chin.

A hospital orderly rests after finishing work in a surgical operating theater at Nasser Medical Complex in the Gaza Strip in August.AFP/Getty

Two veteran journalists set out to document Israel’s destruction of Gaza’s health care system: hospitals attacked, medical workers killed, doctors detained and held for long periods without criminal charges. The BBC had commissioned the film. 

But their Palestinian sources in Gaza and the West Bank were skeptical. 

“We really had to try and persuade them…to talk to us because they didn’t—and don’t—trust the BBC,” says reporter Ramita Navai. 

One source doubted the BBC would air the film. “And I was quite shocked he felt that way,” says reporter Ben de Pear. “But actually, he was 100 percent right.”

Over the last couple of years, big media organizations have been criticized—from the left and the right—about their coverage of the war in Gaza. But it’s rare to get the chance to peel back the curtain to see what exactly was happening inside one of those organizations to learn whether political pressure played a role in journalistic decision-making.

This week on Reveal, we’re partnering with the KCRW podcast Question Everything to tell the story of a film the BBC wouldn’t air and what it says about the future of journalism.

