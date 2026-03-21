Robert Mueller Is Dead at 81. Trump: “Good, I’m Glad”

Robert S. Mueller III died on Friday at the age of 81.

His family confirmed his passing, though did not provide a cause, according to reporting from the New York Times.

Immediately following the news, Trump wrote on his Truth Social page: “Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Mueller led the Federal Bureau of Investigation for 12 years and came head to head with President Donald Trump as special counsel tasked with looking into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election—an inquiry that led to the president villainizing him

As the Times reported in its Saturday obituary of the former FBI chief, the Russia inquiry culminated in a now-infamous 448-page Mueller report. That document “concluded that Russia had systemically sought to help Mr. Trump win the election, and that the candidate and his campaign encouraged their clandestine assistance.”

Mueller concluded in his investigation: “While this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”

Trump, who was harsh toward people who posted critically about the late Charlie Kirk in the wake of his assassination, has shown no such restraint in his own posts involving people recently deceased, including the Hollywood director Rob Reiner, who was slain by his own son in December.