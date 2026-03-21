24 minutes ago

Robert Mueller Is Dead at 81. Trump: “Good, I’m Glad”

Mueller led the FBI for 12 years and served as the special counsel investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Mueller stands with his hand raised.

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testifies before the House Judiciary Committee on July 24, 2019.Alex Brandon/AFP via Getty

Get your news from a source that’s not owned and controlled by oligarchs. Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily.

Robert S. Mueller III died on Friday at the age of 81. 

His family confirmed his passing, though did not provide a cause, according to reporting from the New York Times

Immediately following the news, Trump wrote on his Truth Social page: “Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people! President DONALD J. TRUMP.” 

Mueller led the Federal Bureau of Investigation for 12 years and came head to head with President Donald Trump as special counsel tasked with looking into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election—an inquiry that led to the president villainizing him

As the Times reported in its Saturday obituary of the former FBI chief, the Russia inquiry culminated in a now-infamous 448-page Mueller report. That document “concluded that Russia had systemically sought to help Mr. Trump win the election, and that the candidate and his campaign encouraged their clandestine assistance.” 

Mueller concluded in his investigation: “While this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”

Trump, who was harsh toward people who posted critically about the late Charlie Kirk in the wake of his assassination, has shown no such restraint in his own posts involving people recently deceased, including the Hollywood director Rob Reiner, who was slain by his own son in December.

They want to control the story. Our readers don’t let them.

Powerful forces are working to control the narrative, rewrite history, and keep you in the dark. That’s why the Mother Jones newsroom is fiercely independent, not backed by billionaires or bending to political whims.

But we can’t do this work without you.

Our nonprofit newsroom is funded by our readers. Each donation helps strengthen our work, so we can continue to investigate and publish, no matter what an authoritarian-minded administration wants the media to say.

Stand with us. Make a gift today.

They want to control the story. Our readers don’t let them.

Powerful forces are working to control the narrative, rewrite history, and keep you in the dark. That’s why the Mother Jones newsroom is fiercely independent, not backed by billionaires or bending to political whims.

But we can’t do this work without you.

Our nonprofit newsroom is funded by our readers. Each donation helps strengthen our work, so we can continue to investigate and publish, no matter what an authoritarian-minded administration wants the media to say.

Stand with us. Make a gift today.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate