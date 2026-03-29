9 minutes ago

This Weekend’s No Kings Rallies Were Historically Massive

Organizers said eight million people turned out to protest the Trump administration.

A person in a blue jacket holds a red sign that reads "NO KING" in white writing. In the center, the sign has a drawing of a crown with a white "X" over it.

People holding signs gather at a "No Kings" protest at the National Mall on March 28, 2026 in Washington DC.Chen Mengtong/Getty

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On Saturday millions of people around the country took part in more than 3,000 No Kings protests opposing the presidency of Donald Trump, whose approval ratings have plummeted to 36 percent, a record low since his return to the White House.

Saturday’s rallies were the third major No Kings protest, with organizers saying that 8 million people took part. That estimate has not been independently verified. But to put this weekend’s anti-Trump protests in perspective: about 300,000 people attended the April 2009 Tea Party protests against the Obama administration that were heralded as a seismic political event.

My Mother Jones colleagues were on the ground yesterday covering the action around the country:

St. Petersburg, Florida

Washington, D.C.

New York City

St. Paul, Minnesota

Oakland, California

Given the immense outpouring, what could these demonstrations mean for future organizing?

According to Payday Report, an outlet that covers labor and union news, Indivisible, one of the lead organizers of the No Kings protests, is backing the May Day Strong coalition, which is calling for “No Work, No School, No Shopping” on May 1.

Leah Greenberg, the co-founder of Indivisible, said, “On May 1, Indivisibles will be joining people across the country with a clear message: we demand a government that invests in our communities, not one that enriches billionaires, fuels endless war, or deploys masked agents to intimidate our neighbors.”

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Powerful forces are working to control the narrative, rewrite history, and keep you in the dark. That’s why the Mother Jones newsroom is fiercely independent, not backed by billionaires or bending to political whims.

But we can’t do this work without you.

Our nonprofit newsroom is funded by our readers. Each donation helps strengthen our work, so we can continue to investigate and publish, no matter what an authoritarian-minded administration wants the media to say.

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